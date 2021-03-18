AUSTIN,Texas, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iconixx Software Corporation, a global leader in solutions designed to automate the sales performance process and deliver key insights through effective analytics, today announced a key, strategic addition to its executive team as Bruce Jackson re-joins the company in the role of Chief Revenue Officer.
Directly reporting to Founder and CEO, Derrik Deyhimi, Jackson will oversee the strategy, performance and alignment of revenue operations for Iconixx helping to accelerate the company's growth strategy and delivering experiences that matter to Iconixx customers and partners worldwide. In this role, Jackson will have full ownership of the company's revenue generating organizations, including sales and marketing, partner management and all channel related activities.
"Bruce is a world-class executive with an entrepreneurial mindset who leverages best-in-class revenue-generating strategies to drive sales, marketing and customer success, making him an ideal fit to lead execution on our very deliberate growth strategy," said Founder and CEO Derrik Deyhimi. "Bruce has been a significant contributor to Iconixx Consulting and Iconixx Software since1999. He worked directly with me in 2010 to successfully lead the capital raise efforts necessary to support our significant growth while continuing to build and lead our strong revenue generation operations. I could not be more excited to have Bruce re-join our team as Chief Revenue Officer."
An accomplished senior executive, Jackson brings more than 20 years of experience and a proven track record of leading and motivating high-performing sales teams guided by well executed Go-to-Market strategies. Throughout his career, he has held key senior leadership roles at Iconixx Consulting, Varicent Software and Deloitte Consulting where he helped redefine the Sales Performance Management strategy and consistently grew annual revenues by more than 30% while strengthening the partner ecosystem.
"Joining Iconixx at this critical juncture in their long-term strategy demonstrates Iconixx's continuing commitment to their extensive customer base and vibrant ecosystem. Enabling companies to not only automate the sales process but to provide key insights and decision support through strong data mining and analytics is at the heart of every successful business worldwide. Iconixx's unwavering commitment to this goal will help drive a customer-centric approach that generates revenue growth and sustainable solutions for decades to come," said Jackson. "I am thrilled to be combining efforts with Derrik once again to execute on his strong vision for the future."
About Iconixx
Iconixx provides enterprise-class, cloud-based software for sales performance management. This unique technology enables organizations to increase sales productivity and improve overall profitability by automating, analyzing and optimizing commission and incentive processes with flexibility and ease.
