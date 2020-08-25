TROY, Mich., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This August marks one year since the official launch of ICONMA's Digital Solutions division and website, www.iconmadigital.com.  

Over the last year, ICONMA has worked with a wide range of clients and offer an expanded IT service offerings list, including Cloud Consulting, Application Services, Data Solutions, Big Data, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, and Offshore Staff Augmentation.  

"For many years we've provided both IT project services and IT staffing to our clients, but with the launch of ICONMA Digital Solutions, we have an increased focus on the modern solutions today's businesses need," said Sat Yalaman, ICONMA Co-Founder and Executive Vice President. "We look forward to developing more innovations for our clients."

About ICONMA
ICONMA is a Global Information Consulting Management firm providing Professional Staffing Services & Project-Based Solutions for organizations in a broad range of industries. A certified woman-owned company celebrating 20 years of business in 2020, ICONMA's Corporate Headquarters is based in Troy, Michigan with locations throughout the United States, Canada, and India.

