DALLAS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iConnect, a technology company that creates logistical systems for the trucking industry, knows the fundamental value of preventing fraud, therefore, they strongly believe that double brokering and identity fraud must be stopped, and are taking active steps to assist the transportation industry.
iConnect's newest development, PreventFreightFraud, was engineered with unique technology that provides proprietary analytics, on a robust platform, guaranteed to stop: double brokering; identity theft; fuel advance scams, and freight fraud, specifically for the transportation industry.
For more information please visit: http://www.PreventFreightFraud.com and http://www.VerifyWhoYouAre.com, or contact Marie Walton at Marie@iConnectamc.com or 844-539-8255 Ext.442
