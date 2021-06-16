DALLAS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iConnect, a technology company that creates logistical systems for the trucking industry, knows the fundamental value of preventing fraud, therefore, they strongly believe that double brokering and identity fraud must be stopped, and are taking active steps to assist the transportation industry.    

iConnect's newest development, PreventFreightFraud, was engineered with unique technology that provides proprietary analytics, on a robust platform, guaranteed to stop: double brokering; identity theft; fuel advance scams, and freight fraud, specifically for the transportation industry.

For more information please visit: http://www.PreventFreightFraud.com and http://www.VerifyWhoYouAre.com, or contact Marie Walton at Marie@iConnectamc.com or 844-539-8255 Ext.442

Media Contact

Marie Walton, iConnect, +1 3175659633, Marie@iconnectamc.com

 

SOURCE iConnect

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.