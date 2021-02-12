DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iConnect, Inc. has developed a new web base, OSHA Health Screening and Disclosure platform, that is in compliance with OSHA guidelines to protect employees in the workplace against Coronavirus (Covid-19).
Our OSHA Health Screening platform not only offers the OSHA Respirator Medical Evaluation Questionnaire, it also provides pre-existing and Covid-19 health screening questionnaires in the employees' native language, as published in the most recent OSHA guidelines, dated January 29, 2021. This new guidance was implemented in accordance with President Biden's Executive Order on Preventing the Spread of Covid-19 in the Workplace.
The OSHA Health Screening platform was designed with the versatility to provide health and safety management tools to organizations with or without medical personnel, allowing them the capability of having a thorough program that complies with HIPAA. This secure platform also gives employers the opportunity to display their disclosures, while providing tracking data of employees that have received the Covid-19 Protection Program and Disclosures.
To further assist with protecting the workforce, iConnect Inc., has partnered with Respiratory Compliance Consultants, a firm that specializes in writing the mandatory OSHA respiratory protection program, in accordance with OSHA's compliance guidelines, including ensuring that these guidelines have been translated into the appropriate languages that accommodate employees.
