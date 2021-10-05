ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iControl, the nation's leading B2B payment solution for the Food & Beverage industry, has undergone an extensive rebrand in response to its accelerated growth and dedication to the customer experience.
Since 2009, over 44,000 retailers and 3,600 vendors have trusted iControl to simplify their alcohol payment processing, scan-based trading, and access invaluable on-premise POS data. All from one solution that offers an intuitive, empowering experience that puts people first.
Fueled by its commitment to customers, iControl has embraced a new, modern brand – one that aligns with the ease of use and simplicity of its software.
"We've built a brand focused around our customers –the guests we serve –and the people behind iControl," said Alexander Chua, CMO at iControl. "One that is as friendly, human and effortless as the solutions we offer our customers. Solutions designed, and built by people just like you –who were also once in the food and beverage industry. We think our guests are really going to love the new iControl."
Part of the rebrand is an updated site –featuring a cleaner, more contemporary design. Visitors can expect easier navigation and a more engaging user experience, so they can quickly find the information they need every time.
Guided by customer feedback, offered programs are now listed under the solutions tab, and advanced use cases outline the benefits of each one to suppliers, retailers, and distributors. These changes further establish iControl as a solution with an unmatched experience, and backed by the best customer service.
"At the heart of this rebrand is our effort to serve our customers better," exclaimed Matt Gutermuth, CEO at iControl. "We'd like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers and business partners for your support throughout our company's evolution.
"We'd love to hear what you think as you notice changes in our branding. Connect with us on social media, and of course, don't hesitate to reach us with your thoughts, questions, and compliments."
Say "Hello" to the new iControl at https://www.icontroldata.net
About iControl
iControl is the only one-stop-shop for virtually all your food and beverage B2B payment needs –helping you dramatically increase margins. Now, retailers can leverage an electronic alcohol payment solution to pay their invoices, stay compliant, and get maximum return on the alcohol category. While those needing consignment solutions can leverage a Scan-Based Trading system to streamline logistics with trading partners –improving cash flow, and maximizing inventory. Get daily on-premise alcohol sales data from over 35,000 bars and restaurants nationwide –to help you make smarter decisions. It's no wonder why 44,000+ retailers and 3,600+ vendors trust iControl to manage their B2B Payments. All in one secure solution to manage all payment programs, effortlessly.
Connect with iControl at https://www.icontroldata.net.
Media Contact
Amanda Edelman, amanda.edelman@icontroldata.net, +1 (301) 363-1153, amanda.edelman@icontroldata.net
SOURCE iControl