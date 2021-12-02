NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Icreon, a customer experience transformation agency, is committed to partnering with the best technologies and platforms to create growth for their client organizations. That's why they're excited to announce their Platinum Partnership with Sitecore, an industry leading digital experience platform. Becoming a Sitecore Platinum Partner, the highest partnership level Sitecore provides, is no easy feat with only a few select agencies in North America holding the title.
Icreon has made a commitment and investment in using Sitecore to power a diverse mix of digital experiences for clients like Diligent Corporation, American Welding Society, Tyco, Citrin Cooperman, Johnson Controls, and Skyworks. "We see this Platinum Partnership with Sitecore as a catalyst for growth for both our clients as well as our own organization. Today, brands know elevating the customer experience is the best way to generate consistent growth. Sitecore's Composable DXP and its roadmap are key to bringing these experiences to life in a seamless, personalized way," says Himanshu Sareen, CEO of Icreon.
"We are thrilled to have Icreon join our elite family of platinum tier solution partners," says Owen Taraniuk, SVP Partners at Sitecore. "Through our Sitecore Partner Program, in partnership, we will achieve memorable experiences by disrupting the market with innovative solutions that turn customers into fans who gain the maximum value from our software."
Accelerated by the COVID pandemic, businesses of all sizes have had to continually adopt and adjust to a more connected and digital world. Brands are faced with the challenges of meeting customer expectations while finding growth and reducing costs. This has resulted in core organizational focus on customer experience. By understanding the nuance of the customer journey, leading companies have been able to engineer growth by removing pain points and waste while generating new value to their customers through digital experiences. "Sitecore offers our portfolio of growth-oriented organizations a platform that is interoperable and scalable. With their latest offerings – Sitecore can be extended to drive the full-end-to-end digital experience," says Steve Lamensdorf, SVP of Customer Experience at Icreon.
Faced with these evolving changes each day, business leaders are leveraging partners and platforms to help them navigate their organizations through obstacles and opportunities. Partnerships like Icreon and Sitecore are becoming a crucial element for marketing and growth strategies for leading organizations.
ABOUT ICREON:
Icreon is a customer experience transformation agency that helps challenger brands get to 'What's Next,' first. Founded in 2000, Icreon leverages strategy, design, and engineering capabilities to power businesses forward. From Fortune 500s and mid-markets to associations and nonprofits, leading organizations partner with Icreon to usher in a new age of digital maturity.
Headquartered in New York City, Icreon's global capabilities expand across offices in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, London, New Delhi, and Pune. Companies such as New York Road Runners, Diligent Corporation, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, ASTM International, National Geographic Channel and more, partner with Icreon to fulfill their digital transformation needs.
With over 300 technology experts across engineering, digital strategy, and user-experience design, Icreon is the preferred customer experience transformation agency equipping growth-brands for the now and next.
Media Contact
Paul Miser, Icreon, +1 (212) 706-6021, paul@icreon.com
SOURCE Icreon