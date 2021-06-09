SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --ICW Group Insurance Companies, a leading group of property and casualty carriers, announced the launch of LeadGen OnDemand, a lead-generating direct marketing system designed to help its appointed agents grow their workers' compensation business.
LeadGen OnDemand provides agents with a marketing campaign system, complete with emails, printed postcards and brochures that can be easily co-branded and tailored to meet an agent's prospecting needs. Taking it a step further, ICW Group is absorbing the cost and paying for all printing, postage, mailing, and campaign tracking expenses for its appointed agents.
"The need for our agent partners to connect with new business prospects has been compounded during COVID-19 when traditional marketing channels such as trade shows and networking events have been curtailed," said Kristin Guthrie, SVP Enterprise Customer Experience. "A key tenet of ICW Group's agent partnership is to help grow their business and we believe this new marketing system does just that, not only during COVID-19 but also well into the future."
Guthrie adds that LeadGen OnDemand is already gaining traction in the short time the tool has been available, particularly with the opportunity to utilize direct mail to reach new prospects.
Year to date ICW Group agents have distributed more than 100,000 direct mail pieces through the tool. According to the Data and Marketing Association, 90 percent of direct mail gets opened compared to 20-30 percent of emails, and 42 percent of direct mail gets read or scanned. An important target for ICW Group agents is Millennials, the fastest-growing segment of small business owners. Research suggests 30 percent of Millennials say direct mail is more effective in getting them to take action, further supporting the need to combine online and offline marketing strategies to connect with new prospects.
"We surveyed our agents and 77 percent indicated that having this type of marketing tool would move the needle for them and it's paying off," says Guthrie. "Agents have shared LeadGen OnDemand is already helping them. The tool allows ICW Group to build meaningful relationships with our agents by providing a value-add service, and it helps them to target their prospects in effective ways while saving time and money. It's a win-win."
Work comp agents can learn more about LeadGen OnDemand at the company's Agent Resource Center. Agents looking to get appointed with ICW Group can learn about the process at ICW Group's Join Us website.
About ICW Group
Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately-held insurance company domiciled in California. Quoting more than $3 billion annually, ICW Group represents a group of Workers' Compensation, Assumed Reinsurance and Catastrophe insurance carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims while elevating the trusted agents who advise them. More information is available at http://www.icwgroup.com, http://www.twitter.com/ICWGroup, http://www.linkedin.com/companies/icw-group and http://www.facebook.com/ICWGroup.
