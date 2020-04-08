BAY AREA, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iD Tech, the global leader in tech education experiences for kids and teens, is expanding its roster of Virtual Tech Camps, accommodating time zones worldwide as distance learning demand increases amid school closures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. These offerings will reflect the summer camp programs that iD Tech has operated for more than 20 years on over 150 college and university campuses across the world. As with all iD Tech programs, the new suite of online offerings will be led by iD Tech's acclaimed, high-caliber instructors.
Expanded programming and new offerings at the Virtual Tech Camps include:
- Roblox Game Design: Make Your Own Obby (Ages 7-9)
- Scratch Game Design with Visual Coding (Ages 7-9)
- Minecraft World Designer (Ages 7-9)
- Roblox Game Design: Coding and Monetization (Ages 10-12)
- Make A YouTube Channel: Animation and Storytelling (Ages 10-12)
- Minecraft Modding with Java Coding (Ages 10-12)
- Coding Games with JavaScript (Ages 10-12)
- Make A YouTube Channel: Animations and Digital Shorts (Ages 13-19)
- Coding Apps with Java (Ages 13-19)
- Coding Apps & Games with C++ (Ages 13-19)
- Intro to Python Coding (Ages 13-19)
- Minecraft Modding in Java (Ages 13-19)
- 3D Game Design in Unity (Ages 13-19)
Helping students build skills and confidence, while also establishing camaraderie with like-minded peers, is the mission of the new Virtual Tech Camps initiative launched just weeks ago. With summer quickly approaching and physical distancing requirements still in place during the pandemic, iD Tech's instructor-led online courses are uniquely designed for students to cover a lot of ground educationally while experiencing iD Tech's renowned camp culture and socialization virtually from the comfort and safety of one's own home.
"The demand for meaningful online learning experiences during these challenging times is unprecedented," said Pete Ingram-Cauchi, CEO of iD Tech. "Our Virtual Tech Camps launched with just 100 seats per week and have now expanded to 500 per week due to the program's immediate popularity. It's a testament to the importance of quality STEM education." iD Tech is happy to see that over 50% of students are returning for at least one more session after enjoying their first Virtual Tech Camps experience.
With students' lives being upended in ways that are challenging to navigate due to the coronavirus, iD Tech's Virtual Tech Camps fill the classroom void and help students stay on path towards academic success in a meaningful, engaging way. For parents, the online offerings provide their children with much-needed certainty, socialization, and joy-filled learning. "I have to say, this program was a real boost to my kiddo's spirits this week. Being able to have something to look forward to every day and seeing other kids made life feel a little more normal for my guy. Not to mention he has loved what he learned," said Linda Houlihan, parent of a Virtual Tech Camps student.
Also, as previously announced, iD Tech's 1-on-1 Online Private Lessons are being offered in newly created theme packs, comprised of five 60-minute lessons. Students will be led through a series of projects and activities by iD Tech's acclaimed certified instructors in topics that they are interested in and excited to learn. Each Online Private Lesson is tailored to the individual student's interests and skill level, and sessions are scheduled at the student's convenience. As the courses are project-based, students will be able to build hands-on skills and confidence in achieving their specific goals throughout each lesson.
More than 50,000 students annually enroll in iD Tech programs, gaining life-changing skills in topics ranging from coding, artificial intelligence, 3D modeling, robotics, game design, and moviemaking. To learn more, visit www.idtech.com/virtual.
ABOUT iD TECH
iD Tech is the world leader in youth STEM education and believes that all students deserve quality tech education. The family company was founded by a mother and daughter over 20 years ago in Silicon Valley and now operates online programs in addition to summer camps at more than 150 locations worldwide. More than 50,000 students annually enroll in iD Tech programs, gaining life-changing skills in topics ranging from coding, artificial intelligence, 3D modeling, robotics, game design, and moviemaking. iD Tech is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and is committed to gender diversity. Since its inception, iD Tech has donated more than $5 million in life-changing educational experiences to underrepresented communities. For more information, visit www.idtech.com.