FRESNO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGO, a provider of digital curriculum for workforce readiness and social and emotional learning, has announced a partnership with the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education (IDCTE). The Idaho Division of Career Technical Education is committed to providing high quality experiences and workforce readiness to the 100,000 students who participate in its CTE programs. IMAGO will deliver its digital content to every CTE student in Idaho and provide professional development to CTE teachers across the state. Content will include lessons around life skills, self awareness, social awareness and rational and ethical decision making.
"We are beyond excited IDCTE chose IMAGO to help impact their students. Our partnership will help instill workforce readiness skills and social and emotional learning that employers are asking for," said Edgar Blunt, CEO of IMAGO.
Theresa Golis, program quality manager for family and consumer sciences and health services at IDCTE, echoes Blunt's sentiments.
"IMAGO has a very dedicated team focused on learning success for all partners," said Golis. "Aligning lessons to the Idaho Workplace Readiness Standards and reaching to our CTE instructors individually ensures Idaho will have quality CTE experiences for our students. Thanks to IMAGO, our goal to make available a platform to help relieve the content delivery stress has been met."
About IMAGO: IMAGO (weareimago.com) provides both digital curriculum and professional development around workforce readiness which includes social and emotional learning. They have over 225 digital lessons that cover career exploration, life skills, work skills and social and emotional learning. They can be delivered through both in class facilitation and for distance learning.
About the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education: The Idaho Division of Career Technical Education (IDCTE) promotes and supports career technical education programs throughout the state. Through collaborations with local school districts, institutions, educators, and industry partners, we prepare Idaho's youth and adults for high-skill, in-demand careers.