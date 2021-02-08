SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, IDbyDNA, the company revolutionizing the use of metagenomics to improve health by decoding the unknown, is announcing that Dr. Lauge Farnaes, Head of Medical Affairs, Dr. John W. A. Rossen, MSc Head of Microbiology and Product Strategy, Europe, and Dr. Robert Schlaberg, Chief Medical Officer will lead an Illumina-hosted webinar. The 3-part virtual presentation focuses on the topic of Transforming Broad Respiratory Pathogen Detection with the Power of Precision Metagenomics.
Current clinical microbiology technologies are limited in breadth and design. The emergence of COVID-19 has underscored clinical and public health lab challenges with microbiology techniques in use. As headway continues in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, clinical and public health microbiology laboratories are increasingly adopting metagenomics into their existing laboratory workflows for infectious disease detection.
"Fortunately, an upswing in NGS advances has dovetailed with the unrelenting pandemic need for timely disease detection and antimicrobial resistance understanding. IDbyDNA worked with Illumina to develop a new Respiratory ID/AMR Panel workflow and automated data analysis solution that simultaneously detects 300+ respiratory pathogens and nearly 1200 AMR markers in under 24 hours," commented Dr. Farnaes. "It's only through metagenomics that these insights for diagnosis and treatment decisions are possible in such timeframes."
WHO: Microbial Genomics, Immunology, Clinical and Public Health leaders who are looking to learn about advances in next generation sequencing and their applications in microbiology lab environments
WHAT: 45-minute live virtual webinar featuring dynamic educational content including industry trend insights, analytical data and thoughts on what's to come in the metagenomics field plus 15 minutes of live Q&A
WHEN: Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. PT
WHERE: Register here for the free live broadcast
