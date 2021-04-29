AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVATA, a leading services provider for Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Oracle Ecosystems Services 2021 Vendor Assessment report.
This IDC MarketScape study, published by Simon Ellis, Global Vice President of the Supply Chain Strategies Practice of IDC Manufacturing Insights, is an assessment focused on a systematic framework and a collection of criteria that evaluates suppliers relative to each other and those variables that are expected to be most conducive to short-term and long-term performance in a given market.
The research is a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the characteristics that explain a vendor's success in the supply chain supply planning space and helps assess its current and anticipated performance in the marketplace. What sets IDC MarketScape apart is its rigorous scoring methodology, looking beyond market share and providing a clear framework comparing the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors for each vendor.
More than ever, supply chains today face important opportunities and challenges that can alter the course of a business. It is critically important to have the people, processes, and technologies in place to rapidly sense and react to changes from market demand, supplier disruptions, or global pandemics. AVATA's proven methodology for implementations, deep domain expertise, and repeatable success processes deliver solutions that help customers solve critical challenges for competitive advantages in their respective markets.
"AVATA is proud to be recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Leader in the Worldwide Supply Chain Oracle Ecosystems Services 2021 Vendor Assessment," said Christina Steiner, Director of Global Marketing, AVATA. "The IDC recognition is further validation of AVATA's position of continued growth in the supply chain technology industry and highlights our reputation for delivering value to our rapidly expanding Cloud client base."
Based on IDC's systematic structure and collection of criteria that is most conducive to success in providing manufacturing organizations with guidance and advice on essential supply chain planning strategies, AVATA is recognized through their successful investments in solution growth and cloud technologies and their dedication to assisting customers in achieving real business value.
About AVATA
AVATA is a leading strategic partner of Oracle and is recognized for its global capabilities in helping companies solve critical business challenges through people, processes, and technology. We offer the unique blend of real-world industry experience, best practices, and software expertise that sets us apart from pure system integrators. Leveraging Oracle SCM and ERP Cloud solutions, we provide our clients with a strategy that fits their organization and competitive processes that differentiate them in their respective markets and successfully deliver rapid improvements impacting bottom-line performance. AVATA is headquartered in the US with resources throughout the USA, Australia, India, and Europe. Follow AVATA on Twitter and LinkedIn.
