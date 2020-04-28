WASHINGTON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Data Center Authority (IDCA) has announced that in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic it has launched a series of online initiatives to keep the data center, cloud, AI, IoT, information technology community informed, safe, and connected.
In precedence, IDCA has moved all of its professional training, certification, and educational programs to online platforms where professionals can now continue to advance their data center and cloud skillsets from home. All sessions are live lectures with the possibility to interact, ask questions, solve problems, and even conduct group case studies. As the world's premier provider of data center and cloud training and certification programs, IDCA has made this move early on at the outbreak of the novel virus in February 2020. Through the robust programs, professionals can start from Data Center Infrastructure Specialist (DCIS) or Cloud Infrastructure Specialist (CLIS) and advance to Data Center and Cloud Operation Managers (DCOM and CLOM) or Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure Experts (DCIE and CLIE), and even all the way up to Data Center and Cloud Authorities. Thousands of attendees from around the globe, now have access to IDCA's global calendar where they can attend the training course program that best suits them, regardless of their physical location.
Additionally, IDCA had already issued the latest and most comprehensive industry standards framework, the Infinity Paradigm AE360, whereby the importance of cohesive and harmonic interaction of infrastructure, people, and disciplines of the Application Ecosystem was prescribed as vital. With the COVID-19 outbreak, IDCA standards for perceiving the entire application delivery stack as one "ecosystem" has proven its merits more than ever.
Furthermore, IDCA has tapped into its rich resources across every industry and around the globe to bring live coverage and awareness as to the developments, precautions, and key takeaways for pre, during, and post COVID-19 pandemic by launching a series of diverse, and informative webinars free to the public, whereby key industry topics concerning "Data" Center, Cloud, Data Rights & Privacy, Telecoms, AI, IT & Cybersecurity are discussed and analyzed.
The first Global Data Center COVID-19 Pandemic Webinar was launched on April 7, 2020, with 13 panelists and guest speakers and a record-breaking number of participants from around the world. IDCA Chairman, Mehdi Paryavi, at the commencement of the webinar stated, "The world has not been shocked socially, economically and morally to this extent since the World Wars. Who knows, maybe this is the third world war, but instead of fighting against one another, we fight for each other, against a common enemy."
"This virus knows no race, gender, age, ethnicity, social or economic status. It does not differentiate among us by the color of our skin, by our social or political standing, nor our belief system. Maybe just maybe it is teaching us something, as well," Paryavi concluded.
