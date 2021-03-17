TORONTO, Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal announced that it has received ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management Systems certification for its information security management system (ISMS).
ISO / IEC 27001:2013 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).
"This is an important accomplishment for our company and our customers," said Nem Stefanovic, CIO of Ideal. "We will continue to maintain our processes for data protection and make compliance a foundation of everything Ideal does."
Ideal's certification was issued by BSI, an independent, third-party auditor that confirmed Ideal possessed the formalized information technology (IT) security policies, procedures, and technical controls necessary to meet the standard upon completion of a formal audit process. BSI is an ISO / IEC 27001 certification body accredited by American National Standards Institute-American Society of Quality (ANSI-ASQ) National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISO / IEC 27001 certifications.
BSI is a global leader in helping international organizations operate with safe, secure, and sustainable practices. BSI found that Ideal had implemented several security measures and countermeasures to protect the talent intelligence system from unauthorized access or compromise, with Ideal's Security and Compliance team conscientious in best practices. This certification demonstrates how Ideal takes threats to availability, integrity, and confidentiality of clients' information seriously. Obtaining this certification provides evidence of Ideal's continued commitment to information security at every level to ensure the security of data and information is addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of the organization.
"Demonstrating that your organization is safeguarding sensitive information in order to protect and gain the trust of customers is vital in today's digital world. Ideal should be proud that they have achieved ISO / IEC 27001 certification, proving that the organization is committed to ensuring information is well managed and that it has a robust information security management system in place," said Michael Hinde, Client Manager at BSI.
About Ideal: Ideal is a talent intelligence system that enhances HR software to help teams make more accurate, fair, and efficient talent decisions. Leveraging proprietary artificial intelligence technology, Ideal analyzes data across the entire employee lifecycle. Ideal is able to accurately screen and match talent and automate administrative tasks—all while providing concrete, data-driven insights on diversity, equity, and inclusion. For more information, visit http://www.ideal.com.
