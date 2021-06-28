WOODBURY, Minn., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Faith Tholkes, SVP of Mortgage and Consumer Lending, and Cynthia Stewart, Senior Mortgage Loan Advisor, have both been named "Super Mortgage Professionals" for 2021 by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine and Twin Cities Business. This is Tholkes' fifth time receiving the special recognition. Tholkes and Stewart were nominated for the award by clients who applaud their exemplary level of service and expertise.
Tholkes celebrates this achievement along with her recent promotion to SVP of Mortgage and Consumer Lending. In her new role, she will expand her oversight to all consumer lending initiatives at Ideal Credit Union. She began her career with Ideal CU over 25 years ago. Stewart has been with Ideal CU for 30 years this August, 2021.
Tholkes, Stewart, and the entire mortgage team at Ideal provide an outstanding level of service to both current and prospective mortgage members. Advisors take the time to understand members' goals, financial situations and unique needs to determine the best path forward to achieving their goals.
"Faith and Cynthia both have a long history of helping Ideal Credit Union members succeed," said Brian Sherrick, Ideal CU President/CEO. "This recognition is well-deserved and we are thrilled to know our members who nominated them for this title feel the same."
Ideal Credit Union offers a full range of mortgage solutions to fit the needs of borrowers, including fixed rate, FHA/VA, adjustable rate, refinancing options and more. Ideal CU also offers the HomeAdvantage® program, an exclusive, free service that can help users search, buy, sell and save on their next home. HomeAdvantage® provides the tools and expertise needed to find and finance a home, and offers an attractive rebate program that enables home buyers and sellers to earn cash back at closing.
Since its inception, the HomeAdvantage® program has paid out over $395,000 in rebates to hundreds of Ideal CU members. The average rebate per transaction is $1,481 when buying or selling a home.
Founded in 1926, Ideal Credit Union is a member owned financial institution that is dedicated to providing financial services driven by a sincere and personal interest in the needs of our employees, members and community. Ideal CU offers a complete range of services, including a full suite of digital banking products, savings, checking, loans, mortgage products, business services and more. Offices are located in Eagan, Hugo, Inver Grove Heights, North St. Paul, Stillwater and Woodbury. Visit idealcu.com for details and directions. Ideal has been voted "Best Credit Union in the East Metro" five years in a row by readers of the Stillwater Gazette, "Best Credit Union in the Forest Lake Area" by readers of the Forest Lake Times, and was named a 2021 Star Tribune Top Workplace. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS# 401783
