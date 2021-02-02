TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal's new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) product uses artificial intelligence to turn existing talent data in legacy systems into a competitive advantage.
- Measure, track, and improve diversity objectively
- Improve equitable practices across the employee lifecycle
- Correlate employees' inclusion sentiment with diversity and equity initiatives
Ideal's DEI Intelligence product has the ability to use AI and machine learning to enrich and infer demographic data from existing systems of records (payroll, applicant tracking and other human capital management systems) to reveal actionable insights throughout the talent lifecycle. HR professionals can use these insights to uncover potential inequities in talent decisions such as job hires, promotions, career paths, and more. Also essential is Ideal's ability to report on DEI performance and progress at the organization-level, which will be beneficial for C-level executives.
"Our new DEI product transforms diversity, equity, and inclusion policies into measurable outcomes " says Somen Mondal, CEO at Ideal. "For a long time there has been an evident need for a product like this, it's extremely rewarding to see it come to fruition. Our hope is that Ideal can help leaders measure and improve the impact of their DEI initiatives, which is imperative now more than ever."
At its very core, Ideal's new product aims to uncover DEI insights to contribute to ethical and equitable talent decision making. The ability to do so at scale will be the mark of modern and profitable organizations moving forward.
About Ideal: Ideal is a talent intelligence system that enhances HR software to help teams make more accurate, efficient, and fair talent decisions. Leveraging proprietary artificial intelligence technology, Ideal analyzes data across the entire employee lifecycle. Ideal is able to accurately screen and match talent and automate administrative tasks—all while providing concrete, data-driven insights on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
