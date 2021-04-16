Ideanomics (PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)

 By Ideanomics

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 first-quarter financial results on Monday, May 17, 2021. A press release will be issued at approximately 4pm ET, followed by a conference call with management at 4:30pm ET. The Company's senior management team will give prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session. Ideanomics encourages investors and analysts to email their questions in advance of the webcast. Please email questions to ir@ideanomics.com.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Webcast Link: At the Ideanomics (www.ideanomics.com) corporate website, and https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ssc/mediaframe/44733/indexl.html

Dial-in Number: (Toll-Free US & Canada): 877-407-3107 or 201-493-6796; for China: +86-400-120-2840. A replay of the webcast and earnings materials will be available on the Company's investor relations website for six months: https://investors.ideanomics.com/quarterly-earnings.  

Over the first quarter of this year, Ideanomics has transformed the business through highly accretive acquisitions under both Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital divisions. Starting this quarter, we will begin to report generally our forecasted sales pipeline alongside our quarterly earnings.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. Our Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under our innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and our shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in Beijing, Hangzhou, and Qingdao, and operations in the U.S., China, Ukraine, and Malaysia.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Ideanomics,Inc.

Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations

1441 Broadway, Suite 5116 New York, NY 10018.

Email: ir@ideanomics.com

Valerie Christopherson / Lora Wilson

Global Results Communications (GRC)

+1 949 306 6476

valeriec@globalresultspr.com

 

IDEANOMICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (USD in thousands)

As of December 31, 



2020



2019

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$

165,764



$

2,633

Accounts receivable, net (including due from related parties of $0 and $2,284 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively)





7,400





2,405

Amount due from related parties





240





1,256

Prepaid expenses





2,629





572

Other current assets





3,726





587

Total current assets





179,759





7,453

Property and equipment, net





330





378

Fintech Village





7,250





12,561

Intangible assets, net





29,705





52,771

Goodwill





1,165





23,344

Long-term investments





8,570





22,621

Operating lease right of use assets





7,117





6,934

Other non-current assets





516





883

Total assets



$

234,412



$

126,945















LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK , REDEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY













Current liabilities













    Accounts payable



$

5,057



$

3,380

    Deferred revenue





1,129





477

    Accrued salaries





1,750





923

    Amount due to related parties





882





3,962

    Other current liabilities





1,920





6,466

    Current portion of operating lease liabilities





430





1,113

    Current contingent consideration





1,325





12,421

    Promissory note-short term





568





3,000

    Convertible promissory note due to third-parties-short term









1,753

    Convertible promissory note due to related parties-short term









3,260

Total current liabilities





13,061





36,755















    Asset retirement obligations





4,653





5,094

    Convertible promissory note due to third-parties-long term









5,089

    Convertible promissory note due to related parties-long term









1,551

Operating lease liability-long term





6,759





6,222

Non-current contingent liabilities





7,635





12,235

    Other long-term liabilities





535





Total liabilities





32,643





66,946

Commitments and contingencies (Note 19)













Convertible redeemable preferred stock and Redeemable non-controlling interest:













    Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively





1,262





1,262

    Redeemable non-controlling interest





7,485





Equity:













    Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 344,906,295 and 149,692,953 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively





345





150

    Additional paid-in capital





531,866





282,556

    Accumulated deficit





(346,883)





(248,483)

    Accumulated other comprehensive loss





1,256





(664)

Total IDEX shareholder's equity





186,584





33,559

Non-controlling interest





6,438





25,178

Total equity





193,022





58,737

Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity



$

234,412



$

126,945

 

IDEANOMICS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (USD in thousands, except per share data)

For the years ended December 31, 



2020



2019

Revenue from third-parties



$

26,749



$

1,295

Revenue from related parties





10





43,271

Total revenue





26,759





44,566

Cost of revenue from third-parties





24,701





991

Cost of revenue from related parties





1





467

Gross profit





2,057





43,108















Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative expenses





32,399





24,862

Research and development expense





1,635





Professional fees





12,541





5,828

Depreciation and amortization





5,310





2,229

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net





(5,503)





5,094

Impairment losses





42,554





73,669

Total operating expenses





88,936





111,682















Loss from operations





(86,879)





(68,574)















Interest and other income (expense):













Interest expense, net





(15,970)





(5,616)

Expense due to conversion of notes





(2,266)





Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt





8,891





(3,940)

Impairment of and equity in loss of equity method investees





(16,698)





(13,718)

Gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries, net





276





(952)

Loss on remeasurement of DBOT investment









(3,179)

Other income (expense), net





6,603





(433)

Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest





(106,043)





(96,412)















Income tax (expense) benefit









(417)















Net loss





(106,043)





(96,829)















Deemed dividend related to warrant repricing





(184)





(827)















Net loss attributable to common stockholders





(106,227)





(97,656)















Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest





7,827





(852)















Net loss attributable to IDEX common shareholders



$

(98,400)



$

(98,508)















Basic and diluted loss per share



$

(0.46)



$

(0.82)















Weighted average shares outstanding:



























Basic and diluted





213,490,535





119,766,859

 

