- Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $10.6 million, an increase of 2.3x compared to Q2 2020 and 3.4x compared to Q3 2019 - Strong cash position, finished the quarter with $27.6 million - Q3 revenues were supported by strong growth in the Taxi and Ridesharing segment - Strategic Investment into California e-tractor company, Solectrac, which services agricultural and specialty vehicle market