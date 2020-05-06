NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), Mobile Energy Global (MEG) division has today announced it has finalized its EV and Energy business units under the S2F2C (Sales-to-Financing-to-Charging) model. Each business unit has been developed to focus on a key area of revenue, and is part of the Company's plans to onboard diversified revenue streams as it scales in Asia and beyond, having its own team and revenue objectives to provide focus and accountability as MEG activities scale in 2020 and beyond.
The Sales to Financing division's four key business segments are built around Commercial EV sales and are: 1) Lease Financing Fund Supported Sales; 2) Cash and Non-Fund Sales; 3) Qingdao EV Hub Sales; 4) Treeletrik and Ex-China Sales.
The Charging division's four key business segments are focused on energy sales and are: 1) Pre-paid Electricity Sales for Commercial EV Fleets; 2) EV Fast-charging Network Sales; 3) 5G Smarty City Energy Sales; 4) Consolidated Energy Purchasing Card With China Union Pay.
"We are entering a period of high-growth for the Company, and the business units have begun to take shape based on our EV order flows and the predicted revenue streams for energy sales," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics. "We've been developing each business unit under our S2F2C model as the demand for clean energy vehicles matures, adjusting according to market conditions and opportunity. Our analogy internally has been to create two thoroughbred race horses, each supported by four strong hooves, capable of accelerating quickly and efficiently to ensure we are well-placed to benefit from the uptick in EV and clean energy consumption as it transitions from emerging market to mainstream."
About Ideanomics
Ideanomics is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech products. Its electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta which provide innovative financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with better efficiencies and technologies and greater access to global markets.
The company is headquartered in New York, NY, and has offices in Beijing and Qingdao, China.
