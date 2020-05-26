NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), Mobile Energy Global (MEG) division is pleased to announced that its Qingdao subsidiary Qingdao Chengyang Ainengju New Energy Sales and Service Co. has officially launched the largest auto trading market in Qingdao at MEG's Qingdao EV hub.
The MEG Center in Qingdao now hosts a full suite of car dealer services for new energy and used cars with a capacity of 18,000 vehicles onsite. It offers a one-stop buying experience that includes financial services and onsite vehicle registration services. The auto trading market, which was rolled into MEG as part of the investment from Qingdao City, attracts a large audience which MEG will leverage to help educate the general population through its upcoming EV-centric welcome center and onsite EV manufacturing partners. Additionally, the Center will use influencer-based marketing of new energy and used cars to leverage the impact influencers have on big ticket purchases in Asia.
The MEG Center is a one million square foot EV expo center in Qingdao, Shandong Province. The Center announced a soft launch on May 1, 2020 and will house partners ranging from EV manufacturers, EV battery manufacturers, energy storage, energy management, and EV charging solution providers, financial services, insurance companies, vehicle and license plate registration services, and others including a state of the art MEG Welcome Center. Ideanomics will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the MEG Center in Qingdao in the summer in conjunction with its Annual General Meeting.
About Ideanomics
Ideanomics is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech products. Its electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta which provide innovative financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with better efficiencies and technologies and greater access to global markets.
The company is headquartered in New York, NY, and has offices in Beijing and Qingdao, China.
