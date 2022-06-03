Agency Finalist for Eight Marketing Awards, Collects Four
PHOENIX, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideas Collide, a strategic marketing communications agency that develops custom marketing solutions, is proud to announce it won four 2022 Spectrum Awards at the event hosted by American Marketing Association Phoenix which is dedicated to recognizing both the art and science of marketing.
This year, Ideas Collide was nominated across many categories, including website, email campaigns, content marketing, television, and video. The full list of finalist categories included:
- Website – Non-profit | Arizona Humane Society*
- Email Campaign | Best Western Rewards
- Social Media – Single or Multiple Accounts/Campaign | Paul Mitchell Schools
- Content Marketing Campaign | Best Western Hotels & Resorts*
- Television | Best Western Hotels & Resorts
- Online Marketing Campaign | Banner Health, L&D*
- Online Marketing Campaign | Banner Health, Stroke
- Non-Profit Video | Health Current*
*2022 AMA Spectrum Award winners. For a full list of categories, visit amaphoenix.org.
The Ideas Collide agency took home four awards for their work around client projects for Arizona Humane Society, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Banner Health and Health Current.
Arizona Humane Society
Developed and redesigned AZHS website to be mobile-friendly, ADA compliant, have a clean and simple design, and highlight programs, opportunities, and available adoptions.
Best Western Hotels & Resorts
Created and deployed a marketing campaign – See You Soon – to welcome back guests after the long closures of COVID-19 by using influencer marketing to promote safety, wanderlust, and values.
Banner Health, L&D
Rework Banner Health's existing Labor & Delivery advertising campaign to deliver high volume of conversions more efficiently, with more emphasis on pivotal moments in the fertility and L&D journey.
Health Current
Developed and integrated a big, bold, and unique campaign that made an impact and sparked a paradigm shift in how people think about advance directives.
"I'm incredibly proud of the talented and focused team that assembled to produce outstanding work for each of our clients that resulted in the successful campaigns not only for their businesses but for the community as well," said Matt Clyde, President and Founder of Ideas Collide.
Ideas Collide was also a proud sponsor of the 2022 AMA Spectrum Awards.
###
About Ideas Collide
Ideas Collide is a strategic communications firm specializing in designing integrated marketing solutions that make an impact. Founded with a team-first approach to business, the agency's core values include: love the team, love the work, and practice giving customer love.
Founded on the idea that creative insight must be coupled with research and analytics to create an effective marketing plan, Ideas Collide specializes in designing fully integrated marketing solutions that deliver high-impact results. Our approach is simple – we invent ideas and integrate solutions to create impact.
About AMA Phoenix
American Marketing Association, Phoenix Chapter, established more than 50 years ago, is the only professional marketing association that covers all disciplines in the marketing spectrum. From monthly professional development Signature Lunch Events to the Professional Development Series to exciting industry-wide events and Spectrum Awards, AMA Phoenix is the one association that helps marketers stay on top of industry trends and connects them to the very best professionals in the Valley. All marketing professionals need to be part of AMA Phoenix. Connect with AMA Phoenix on amaphoenix.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Claudia Kunkel, Ideas Collide, +1 (480) 220-5400, claudia@ideascollide.com
SOURCE Ideas Collide