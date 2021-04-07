TAMPA, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing continues to lead the dental profession in innovative marketing solutions by enhancing social media service offerings, at no additional charge. On April 1, Identity Dental Marketing included the creation and posting of weekly, optimized content to the Google My Business (GMB) pages for clients utilizing organic, custom social media marketing services. 

"We are constantly seeking new ways to add value for our clients. I'm a big believer in growth through giving. If you want to grow your business, first consider how you can give more to those you serve." said Grace Rizza, founder and CEO. "These posts will enhance our clients' digital footprint by allowing for updated local information weekly. This addition will result in more traffic to listings and websites, and ultimately more new patients."

Identity Dental Marketing has also renamed its dental social media services, allowing for clients to choose the program most appropriate for their individual needs. These social media marketing services start at only $200 per month when complementing other digital marketing services, making professional and powerful branding within reach for large and small dental businesses alike. 

Identity Dental Marketing is known for its custom, ethical, and effective solutions for new patient attraction. In 2009, after discovering a passion for dental marketing while working as a dental marketing manager, Grace Rizza founded Identity Dental Marketing, and made it her personal mission to improve how patients view dentistry through custom branding and dental marketing. She continues this mission today.

To claim your complimentary marketing planning session with Grace, visit identitydental.com/grace.

Media Contact: 

Grace Rizza, CEO

306892@email4pr.com

847-629-4646

