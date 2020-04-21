ARLINGTON, Texas, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just last year, more than 167,000 people reported that a fraudulent credit card account was opened with their information. According to the FTC, the most common categories for fraud complaints were imposter scams, debt collection, and identity theft.
Unfortunately, credit cards are just the tip of the iceberg.
Imagine waking up one day and finding out that there is a house 2,000 miles away, in your name, being foreclosed. Or getting a call from a debt collector in the next state badgering you to repay a $50,000 loan that you never took out. It happens every single day. And experts are seeing a bump because of the pandemic.
It's estimated that only about 5 million people in the USA have any type of identity theft protection. Many credit cards do offer some protection, but only if it was involving their card. They might be able to claw back some of the money on fraudulent charges, but they won't protect your name, your house, or your credit score. All the experts agree you need to protect yourself and your credit card company's coverage is not enough.
"We saw a huge problem and decided to get involved," said Peter Jensen, National Marketing Director of IDentityUSA. "In fact, someone is the victim of Identity Theft every 2 seconds. Its why ID Theft is the fastest growing crime in America."
Based in Arlington, Texas, IdentityUSA offers Identity Monitoring, Protection, Recovery. They also offer Device protection and Keystroke Encryption software for your desktop and your mobile devices. In today's world, this is critical because the number one tool of hackers is to plant a virus on your computer which records everything you type…including any of your passwords.
IDentityUSA offers 3 different plans for individuals and families and start as low as $15.99 a month and offers up to $1,000,000 in identity theft recovery coverage.
"We knew it was important to keep the price low," says Jensen, "especially in our current situation. We also decided to not use TV or traditional advertising. Instead, we created an Affiliate Program that allows people to simply register, share a link, and earn some great part-time income just helping other people get covered."
For more information, please visit http://usa.joinIDentityUSA.com to see available plans and also to register as a free associate. To reach Peter Jensen you can call him at 239-229-3764.
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12819254
Press release distributed by PRLog