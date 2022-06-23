Leading New York-based ID card specialist has full inventory of high-quality TopProx Proximity cards to help customers keep their facilities safe and secure.
NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Idesco Corp., a leading New York-based ID card solutions provider, today announced the company has launched an easy way for customers to get high quality proximity cards programmed. Idesco has been paving the way when it comes to ID card solutions and is helping customers stay ahead of the supply chain issues plaguing the industry. Idesco's line of TopProx cards is allowing organizations to issue proximity cards to employees, tenants, students, or visitors on demand by printing and programming all cards in-house. All TopProx cards are ISO compliant, fully compatible with all 125Hkz readers, and available in a multitude of formats including 26-bit, 34-bit, and 37-bit.
With people returning to the office and schools post-pandemic, Idesco wanted to create a simplified approach to getting fully programmed proximity cards. Most TopProx orders ship within 2 business days to help clients get the cards that they need whenever they want them.
Idesco's line of cards features a graphics quality surface optimized for photo ID printing and includes cards with and without a magnetic stripe. Customers also have options to order cards in PVC and composite PVC/PET construction.
"With the recent supply chain issues, there is a big need in the marketplace for proximity cards. Idesco is ready to help our customers with a wide inventory of ID cards that can be programmed onsite and shipped within two business days," states Andrew Schonzeit, President at Idesco. "We are fully stocked on supplies to ensure that our clients can always get the access cards they need whenever they need them."
Idesco offers the right ID card options when it comes to keeping people safe and secure and has raised the bar on affordable and quick proximity cards. For more information on Idesco's broad line of ID card solutions, contact Idesco at 212-889-2530 or visit http://www.idesco.com.
About Idesco Corp.
Over the last seven decades, Idesco has provided secure ID badging solutions to organizations of all sizes and industries to help keep people safe and secure. Idesco has worked with Fortune 500 companies, small and medium businesses, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, government offices and event venues. Idesco Corp. carries an extensive line of ID card solutions such as ID card printers, photo ID systems, ID card software, card printer supplies, ID cameras, and badge accessories. For further information, visit http://www.idesco.com.
