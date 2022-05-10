The BioLine™ CMOS platform was designed to support a range of Sony sensors with various pixel densities and formats for Life Science applications such as Gel Doc Imaging, DNA Sequencing, and Spatial Transcriptomics.
ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IDEX Health & Science is launching a new CMOS camera platform developed in-house by Finger Lakes Instrumentation (FLI), acquired by IDEX in 2018. The BioLine™ CMOS platform was designed to support a range of Sony sensors with various pixel densities and formats for Life Science applications such as Gel Doc Imaging, DNA Sequencing, and Spatial Transcriptomics. This line of cameras also offers a path for life science instrumentation manufacturers looking to transition from increasingly obsolete CCD sensors.
"Our experienced team of optical and systems engineers across different life science applications can help elevate your system by providing a thorough understanding of the system specifications and technical trade-offs," said Olga Sachkouskaya, Product Manager. "We deliver the most complete portfolio of technologies, components, and capabilities from source-to-sensor systems to individual light sources, optical assemblies, and camera solutions. Our team will help to perform quantitative SNR analysis to establish a baseline performance of the current camera and identify suitable CMOS replacement."
Join the IDEX Health & Science team for a webinar on June 20, 2022 focused on leveraging all the benefits of CMOS technology and making a data-driven decision for camera selection.
Sign Up to be Notified when Registration Opens for the June Bioline Webinar Here
Learn More about Advancing your Imaging Capabilities with the BioLine CMOS Camera
About IDEX Health & Science, LLC
IDEX Health & Science, LLC is the global leader in life science fluidics, microfluidics, and optics, offering a three-fold advantage to customers by bringing optofluidic paths to life with strategic partnerships, solutions, and expertise. As one of the few companies in the world with component, sub-system, and application level experts, IDEX Health & Science helps instrument developers solve the most demanding fluidic and optical challenges in a wide array of applications. At IDEX Health & Science we believe partnership will change the way the world innovates, leading to new technologies that improve our health, protect our planet, and enrich our lives. For more information visit: http://www.idex-hs.com
Media Contact
Beverly Newton, IDEX Health & Science, 1 7075882042, bnewton@idexcorp.com
Stephanie Snow, IDEX Health & Science, (585) 3588980, ssnow@idexcorp.com
SOURCE IDEX Health & Science