LONDON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- idexo is pleased to announce the second blockchain launch of its MultiChain NFT collection, launching on BNBChain on Thursday, July 14th, and available for free minting for followers of idexo on Twitter and members of its Telegram group. On Twitter, users can enter to mint with a tweet and on Telegram through a simple command with its idexobot Telegram bot.

The MultiChain Gang NFT Collection spans multiple blockchains with each NFT unique across all chains. In addition, NFTs from different chains can be combined to spawn a new upgraded NFT that has the badges of the chains visited. With this new second blockchain launch, users will now be able to combine NFTs from Ethereum and BNBChain to upgrade to MultiChain NFTs.

The first launch is happening on Ethereum on June 29th.

Full details of the Ethereum and BNBChain launches and how to participate are available on the MultiChain Gang launch details post.

"We are happy and excited to be back with a big mint on BNBChain after a long absence," says Greg Marlin, CEO/CTO of idexo, "BNBChain was the home of our first ever community NFT launch for Early Adopters of idexo back in April 2021, when the chain was then called Binance Smart Chain and when we saw our Telegram group grow from 200 members to over 5400 in two days as a result. We look forward to connecting with the BNBChain community again with this world-first multichain NFT upgrade feature."

