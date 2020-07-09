NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) - Dice and IDG Communications, Inc. today announce the launch of a global series of virtual tech recruitment events to support both tech professionals and organizations as they look to advance by utilizing technology in a post-coronavirus world. This exclusive global partnership will unite IDG's award winning content/brands (CIO, Computerworld, CSO, InfoWorld and Network World) and robust virtual events with Dice, the leading career hub for technologists.
In the 2020 CIO Tech Poll: Tech Priorities, IT leaders shared that lack of staff (46%) and skillset (42%) were top challenges for implementing new technologies. To support the career development needs of IT practitioners, this series will unite recruiters and technologists in a content rich environment while also supporting businesses' needs to fill critical open tech positions in every major worldwide market.
Dice will utilize its longstanding expertise in tech recruitment alongside its proprietary AI-powered TalentSearch™ technology to elevate the IDG / Dice Global Virtual Tech Recruitment events. The IDG / Dice series will launch in October 2020 in conjunction with IDG's CIO 100 Symposium & Awards virtual event.
"At IDG we are focused on providing quality content, experience and engagement to build deep relationships with the technology community and to help make the world a better place by enabling the right use of technology," said Kumaran Ramanathan, President, IDG Communications, Inc. "I am excited to align with Dice on this series because of their commitment to the technology marketplace and our shared focus for helping advance technology through career development in a safe and independent environment."
Rapidly Changing State of the IT Recruitment Industry
While Q1 2020 tech job postings saw a significant spike vs prior year, the end of the quarter requires a more nuanced view in order to measure the impact COVID-19, according to the Dice Q1 Tech Job Report, Issue 2. At a high level, the tech industry is more insulated from COVID-19 business disruptions than other industries – such as manufacturing, hospitality, and tourism – as businesses leverage tech professionals' skillsets to keep operations running as usual, or to help pivot their strategy in order to better meet demands such as expanded e-commerce and network security.
As working from home and cybercrime grows amidst COVID-19, so has the need to hire skilled technologists with security experience. Organizations are responding by prioritizing critical tech roles, including cybersecurity engineers to combat cyber threats. Additionally, job postings for system engineers are also on the rise as companies increase focus on maintaining their network and computer infrastructure to accommodate a dispersed workforce.
"I can't think of a better time for this partnership as employers lean on tech talent to keep critical projects moving while technologists look for new ways to advance their careers," commented Art Zeile, President & CEO of DHI Group, Inc., parent company to Dice. "We look forward to growing Dice's ability to connect employers with skilled technologists and through the virtual nature of the events expand our reach to help tech professionals globally learn, grow and find career opportunities they love."
Get Involved
Organizations and professionals looking join this conversation and align their company with IDG's trusted brands alongside Dice:
- Interested organizations can email cio100careerevents@dhigroupinc.com for more information about upcoming opportunities
- Tech professionals looking to participate in the forum, can sign-up for more information here: http://events.cio.com/TechRecruit-IDGandDice
