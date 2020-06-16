TEMECULA, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leader IDIQ® today launched the new MyScoreIQ® services to offer FICO® Scores along with credit report and identity theft monitoring that is essential during these unprecedented times.
MyScoreIQ services allow consumers to stay on top of their FICO® Scores and actively monitors for changes in their credit report with the benefit of identity theft protection. Daily credit monitoring is especially important as new laws, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, are implemented to protect those who are having trouble paying bills during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act places special requirements on companies reporting payment information to credit reporting bureaus, so those negatively impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic receive creditor relief.
"MyScoreIQ services bring the value of the FICO® Scores along with active credit monitoring," said Brandon Brahms, IDIQ director of product development. "You can stay informed of changes to your credit report as well as possible inaccurate information and suspicious activity."
Brahms said MyScoreIQ tools also include the easy-to-use FICO® Score Simulator and FICO® Score Tracker so consumers can view their current FICO® Scores and how potential changes and payments can affect those scores.
"You can be confident knowing your FICO® Scores when applying for a loan for a large purchase such as a home or vehicle," he said.
MyScoreIQ benefits include:
- FICO® Scores and credit reports
- Daily credit report monitoring
- FICO® Score simulator and Score Tracker for score analysis and recommendations
- FICO® Score Ingredients to view factors impacting FICO® Scores
- Identity theft protection with alerts for suspicious activity
- Fraud restoration
- $1 million in identity theft insurance underwritten by AIG
Scott Hermann, IDIQ co-owner and CEO, said credit and identity theft monitoring also is important because of the increase in scams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
People have reported losing more than $13.4 million to coronavirus-related scams since the beginning of the year, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
"Unfortunately, scammers are using coronavirus as clickbait," said Hermann, one of the nation's leading experts on credit report and identity theft monitoring. "During this especially vulnerable time, you need to be vigilant, on the lookout for suspicious emails and websites and actively monitor your credit to help protect yourself from scammers and identity thieves."
