TEMECULA, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDIQ®, the company behind the credit report and identity theft monitoring IdentityIQ® brand, announced today an offer of three months at no cost and then 50% off each following month of its industry-leading services to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Scott Hermann, IDIQ CEO, said the three-months-free and then discounted offer for credit report and identity theft monitoring is a way for the company to help those who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The offer features the Secure Plan with daily one-bureau credit report monitoring, Social Security number alerts, lost wallet assistance and up to $1 million in stolen funds reimbursement and coverage for personal expense compensation underwritten by AIG.
"As we go through these uncertain times, concerns over becoming a victim of identity theft should not be something you are worrying about right now," Hermann said. "We want to be there to provide essential credit and identity theft protection, so it's one less thing you have to think about."
Hermann – one of the nation's leading experts in credit report monitoring, identity theft protection and data breach management – said credit and identity protection is important now more than ever because of the rapid increase in scams, especially coronavirus-related fraud that prey on people's fears.
Once thieves have stolen personal information, they can attempt to take out loans, open new credit cards, clone debit cards, change a billing address, obtain a new driver's license and use that false identity to engage in a variety of illegal activity.
By using IdentityIQ services, those impacted by the pandemic can have confidence that their private information is being monitored, said Michael Scheumack, IDIQ senior vice president of marketing.
"Credit and identity theft monitoring is an important thing to manage," he said. "Our goal is to allow anyone affected by COVID-19 to have peace of mind while IdentityIQ services are monitoring their credit and identity. We have so much going on in our country right now, we want to help ease the worry about data threats and identity thieves."
For more information on the IdentityIQ three-months-free and then discounted Secure Plan, visit www.IdentityIQ.com/covid-19-impact.
About IDIQ:
IDIQ® is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in credit and identity theft monitoring and data breach preparation. With the IdentityIQ®, DataBreachIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands, the company delivers credit information, education and protection that benefits consumers and businesses. The company features 100% U.S.-based customer service and support. For more information, visit www.idiq.com.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Kristin Austin
Public Relations, IDIQ
951.397.7595
Related Images
identityiq-credit-and-identity.png
IdentityIQ Credit and Identity Theft Monitoring
IdentityIQ services are offering three months at no cost and then 50% off each following month of its industry-leading credit and identity theft services to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.