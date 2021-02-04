BARCELONA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ISO 27001 establishes strict requirements to preserve the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the information, through a risk management process that guarantees the safe processing of data, thus providing peace of mind and building trust among all stakeholders. This international standard defines the mechanisms to guarantee not only the availability of the service, but also the response to incidents, the flexibility of systems and the management of vulnerabilities, as well as the technical compliance of the whole structure, among other aspects.
iDISC has integrated the Information Security Management System into its Quality Management structure, which has been ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified since 2012.
This new accreditation guarantees compliance with the standard both in software development processes and language services provision, the company's main activities in both its iDISC Barcelona and iDISC Mexico offices.
About iDISC
iDISC Information Technologies is a services company dedicated to helping other companies and organizations publish and distribute their content in any language and through any platform. To do this, it develops publication systems for various devices and channels, and provides content translation and proofreading services. The company is comprised of a team of professionals undertaking ongoing training and improvement, prepared to offer customers services with cutting-edge technology. iDISC has more than 30 years of experience in the industry, the endorsement of more than 500 satisfied clients, and the firm determination to offer them the best service every day.
Further information at: https://www.idisc.com
Media Contact
Pere Grivé, iDISC Information Technologies, +34 937787300, pgrive@idisc.com
SOURCE iDISC Information Technologies