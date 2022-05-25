In this free webinar, learn how Identification of Medicinal Products (IDMP) line up with known data challenges in drug development. Attendees will learn how to actively tackle these challenges with action-driven insights into how Merck uses data to add value to regulatory operations. The featured speakers will discuss how IDMP opens new opportunities as well as how linked data enables cross-domain data lineage for discovery and insight generation. In addition, they will discuss how to bring an IDMP strategy to life and take a technological deep dive in gathering data for an IDMP approved submission.
TORONTO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How should one comply with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Identification of Medicinal Products (IDMP)? Hear from a top pharmaceutical company, Merck, by keeping it high on their agenda.
Pioneering their way on how to comply most efficiently, Merck will share a sneak peek into their strategy to meet IDMP standards.
As the data governance lead at Merck and an advising member at EU IDMP/SPOR Task Force, Dr. Jörg Werner focuses on both regulatory and compliance IDMP needs. Together with Tamara Stanković, a Senior Data Solution Scientist at ONTOFORCE, they will navigate through the do's and don'ts of a robust IDMP strategy.
Register for this webinar to learn:
- How IDMP lines up with known data challenges in drug development. While EMA is aiming to improve patient safety by standardization, their new regulation also focuses on facilitating data roadblocks;
- How to actively tackle these challenges with action-driven insights into how Merck uses data to add value to regulatory operations;
- How IDMP opens new opportunities and linked data enables cross-domain data lineage for discovery and insight generation; and
- How to bring an IDMP strategy to life and a technological deep dive in gathering data for an IDMP approved submission.
Join Dr. Jörg Werner, Data Governance Lead, Merck; and Tamara Stanković, Senior Data Solution Scientist, ONTOFORCE, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 9am EDT (2pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit IDMP Readiness — How Pharma are Navigating the Complexities and Realizing Value.
