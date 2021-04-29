NEW ORLEANS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With all adults in the United States now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines and about two-thirds of the population still needing to be fully vaccinated, health departments, systems, and providers are turning to Text Hotline to meet the massive demand for vaccination appointments. The SMS text message technology automates the scheduling process, tapping into open appointment times and available vaccine inventories.
"The demand for vaccination appointments continues to be a logistical nightmare for healthcare providers, especially for large networks as well as small clinics, like independent pharmacies. Text Hotline is a scalable, cost-effective solution that completely automates the process, freeing up staff resources," said Denis Petrov, the CEO of IDScan.net, which developed software that powers the text message application. "With text messaging, we're leveraging a tool that some 97% of Americans use daily and prefer over online forms and phone calls. This translates to higher rates of adoption, and ultimately, more shots in arms."
Text Hotline allows those seeking vaccine appointments to scan a QR code or text a local number to begin the automated process. A sequence of text messages then collects all the necessary information, such as name, sex and date of birth; and then it offers available appointments for the patient to confirm.
The entire process reduces the average phone call time from nine minutes down to 60 seconds for patients and to zero time for healthcare provider staff.
After the appointment, Text Hotline can automatically send reminders, notifications and surveys.
"When we talked to vaccine providers, they validated the need for a solution that lowered their call volume and was more convenient for both them and their customers," said Travis Laurendine, the founder and CEO of Text Hotline. "We developed Text Hotline to ease their pains and make as many Americans one 60-second text message exchange away from a vaccine appointment."
With seniors taking priority during the early days of the vaccination rollout, communities are now focusing on vaccinating young people, which are seeing higher rates of infection even as the pandemic wanes. More than 60% of people under 40 prefer text messages rather than phone calls, and Text Hotline accommodates this preference.
"The beauty of this service is that it automatically ties into providers' vaccination schedules and inventories. Similarly, it's being used by municipalities and health departments to corral numerous vaccine providers into one unified scheduling system, maximizing efficiency," said Petrov.
IDScan.net's partnership with Text Hotline follows its partnership with VAXSYS Technologies, Inc., announced in January, to provide an end-to-end system for public and private sectors to enroll those vaccinated at the time and place of vaccination, and thereafter, securely and anonymously determine if individuals have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
About IDScan.net
IDScan.net is a leading developer of identity verification and information gathering technologies. With a mission of creating a safer and smarter world, the company has enhanced environments and experiences for over 6,000 clients including IBM, Shell, AMC Theaters, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Dave & Busters, and many more of the world's most trusted brands.
Since 2003, the company's team of industry specialists has pioneered technology that anticipates the rapidly evolving needs of leaders across all industries – from gaming and hospitality, to retail, finance, and education – developing more than 300 custom applications and the industry's leading and most up-to-date library of global ID formats. The company's technology has been approved by the TSA.
Media Contact
Shannon Pilgrim, IDScan.net, 8883578530, spilgrim@idscan.net
SOURCE IDScan.net