BOSTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data breaches occur all the time, along with ransomware and other attacks. The war in the Ukraine is increasing the risks of digital cyber threats from Russia, and many Americans are suffering the consequences. Now is the time to protect yourself! IDStrong is proud to offer our customers a premier suite of tools to protect themselves.
Password Generator- Create good, strong, safer passwords in seconds.
Password Strength Checker - Check your existing passwords to see if they are vulnerable to hacking.
Educational Videos - We provide the public with free educational videos on everything from account takeovers, identity theft protection, to ways to avoid fraud.
Informational Articles - Our vast library of educational guides and blogs helps keep your digital life safe from the bad guys. When you need to know, visit IDStrong for answers.
Digital Incident News - We also report on the latest digital incident news daily and alert you about threats that concern you.
Scam Tracker - Keep abreast of new scams and don't fall victim to any of them.
In the same way that you get routine health check-ups to find out that you are in good shape, you also need to monitor your digital health for identity and financial threats. They don't just happen to someone else. Everyone is vulnerable.
Some ways that we can help are:
Identity Monitoring: When you monitor your identity, for example, your email address with IDStrong, we will let you know if we find your password exposed online for that account. Your social security number is a gateway to fraud, and if it shows up on the dark web, you need to take quick action. We also monitor your information in public records so you can easily find out what others see about you. Take the first step towards protecting your identity and privacy by visiting idstrong.com today to run a free identity threat scan.
Credit Monitoring: Your credit is an essential aspect of your life, and identity theft can ruin it instantly. Let IDStrong monitor for any credit inquiries, new credit cards, loans, or credit score updates in your name. Know immediately if there are any possible threats to your credit.
Home Monitoring: We will monitor your information for any address changes, property ownership records (title theft), and sex offenders who move into your neighborhood. Keep your homeownership and family protected with IDStrong.
Did you know that thieves can use basic pieces of personal information about you to puzzle together an entire profile? A lot of sensitive information has been leaked on the dark web through hacking incidents and data breaches. Chances are, some of that information is yours. Armed with only your name, email address, or phone number, someone could access your financial accounts by finding your username and password on the dark web and using it to breach other aspects of your digital life. It is essential to take preemptive action rather than wait to fix the problem after it has already happened. You do this by monitoring your information to see what is exposed.
Founded in 2015, IDStrong was designed to empower consumers to keep their identity safe. We provide dozens of data tools to allow users to monitor all levels of their personal information from home, credit, identity, and even public records information. Keep an eye on all your sensitive data with IDStrong. IDStrong levels the playing field and puts control back in your hands.
