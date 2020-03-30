WASHINGTON, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE-USA's e-books and audio books help IEEE members in the U.S. advance their careers, work on their soft skills, learn about public policy, even provide a fun distraction – and now, for the first time, the whole collection is available to members for free on the IEEE-USA Online Shop.
"This is a difficult time for our members and our country as the world deals with this unprecedented public health situation," said Jim Conrad, 2020 IEEE-USA President. "By providing all of our e-books for free to our members, we hope to make their time at home in isolation a little more productive. Some of these e-books are also helpful for those members who are facing job security questions or recent unemployment."
The now-free books include titles on careers, skill development and other topics from industry veterans like Caring for Your Project Team, by Harry T. Roman; and The In's and Out's of Mentoring, by Peggy Hutcheson. There are even some books for fun, such as IEEE-USA's first comic book about engineering superheroes, The Slate Twins: Caught in the Currents Vol. 1, by cartoonist Jeff Knurek.
"IEEE-USA is here to assist and support our members during these challenging times," said Conrad. "For the latest news, professional development resources, career tools, coping skills for kids and some fun diversions, check out ieeeusa.org/help."
Browse the full collection of IEEE-USA e-books from the IEEE-USA Online Shop. Log in with your IEEE account to download titles for free. This applies to over 150 items currently available, plus future IEEE-USA e-books. Please note that a limited number of reports, such as the annual IEEE-USA Employment Survey, are not included in this free e-book program. IEEE Members can purchase these reports for a discounted rate.
About IEEE-USA:
IEEE-USA serves the public good and promotes the careers and public policy interests of nearly 180,000 engineering, computing and technology professionals who are U.S. members of IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization.
Visit us online at ieeeusa.org, follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram and check us out on LinkedIn.