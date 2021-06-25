AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DCAC, the Data Center Anti-Conference, has announced that IES Communications will be the title sponsor of the 6th annual event, which will take place live and in-person at the Moody Theater at ACL Live in Austin Texas September 1-2.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, with 21 locations throughout the United States, IES Communications is a leading national technology infrastructure architect that delivers a comprehensive approach with a strong emphasis on client relationships and continuous innovation.
"IES is pleased to be sponsoring this incredible event," said Jason Coe, Director, National Data Centers at IES. "DCAC is known as one of the most popular and well-attended events for professionals in the data center industry, and we're looking forward to seeing our colleagues and having some fun this year."
DCAC is an annual event that provides a unique mix of networking opportunities, interactive content, and fun activities, including concerts, celebrity appearances, and golf outings.
DCAC will take place at the Moody Theater Austin City Limits (ACL) venue in Austin on September 2. The venue serves as the stage for the longest-running music program in television history, hosting everyone from Willie Nelson to BB King to Foo Fighters. It has been enshrined as a Rock & Roll Landmark in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.
"We're thrilled to have IES as the title sponsor," said Kirk Offel, co-founder of DCAC. "Jason and the team at IES have been great supporters of DCAC over the years, and having them as the title this year is super exciting. Coming out of COVID, we're expecting this to be our biggest and best event to date."
To learn more about DCAC and to register, please visit: http://www.dcac-live.com
About IE Communications
IES Communications, LLC, a subsidiary of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IESC), provides each client with a team of highly qualified dedicated professionals that deliver superior quality and cost-effective, scalable solutions. IES Communications is an industry-leading provider of Information Technology Systems, who prides itself in delivering next-generation solutions including, Data Center Design-Build Services, Network Hardware, DAS, Wireless, On-Site Server Installation, Rack PDU's, DCIM, Data Center Integration Services, and complete turnkey design and delivery of cabling infrastructures. IES Communications also provides special system services, including Audio Visual Design Installation, Security Camera Systems, and Life Safety Systems. IES deploys a superior maintenance and services department to provide your company with customized plans to meet all your needs. For more information, please visit https://www.iescomm.com/
About DCAC
The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) is an annual event for professionals in the data center industry that combines unmatched networking opportunities, interactive content, and unique entertainment. The event typically draws hundreds of attendees and sponsors over the course of two days in some of the most iconic venues in the United States. To learn more, please visit dcac-live.com.
