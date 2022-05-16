The 7th Annual DCAC Live event will take place live in Austin September 27-28
AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --- DCAC Live, the Data Center Anti-Conference, has announced that IES Communications will be the title sponsor of the 7th annual event, which will take place live and in-person at the Moody Theater at ACL Live in Austin Texas September 27-28.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, with 21 locations throughout the United States, IES Communications is a leading national technology infrastructure architect that delivers a comprehensive approach with a strong emphasis on client relationships and continuous innovation.
"IES is pleased to be sponsoring this incredible event - again," said Gilbert Romo Vice President of Sales and Marketing at IES. "We served as the title sponsor for DCAC Live last year and were so impressed with the turnout and quality of the event, that we decided to do it again this year."
DCAC Live is an annual event that provides a unique mix of networking opportunities, interactive content and fun activities including concerts, celebrity appearances and golf outings.
DCAC Live will take place at the Moody Theater Austin City Limits (ACL) venue in Austin on September 27-28. The venue serves as the stage for the longest-running music program in television history, hosting everyone from Willie Nelson to BB King to Foo Fighters. It has been enshrined as a Rock & Roll Landmark in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.
"IES has been a great partner to DCAC over the years," said Kirk Offel, co-founder of DCAC Live and DCAC Revolution. "Jason and the team at IES 'get it' – they understand how unique this event is, from the high caliber of attendees to the entertainment to the content and networking opportunities. DCAC Live is an all-around great fit for IES."
About IE Communications
IES Communications a division of IES (NASDAQ: IESC) provides each client with a team of highly qualified dedicated professionals that deliver superior quality and cost-effective solutions. IES Communications is an industry leading provider of Information Transport Systems. IES Communications prides itself in delivering next generation ITS solutions including, Data Center Design Build Services, Network Hardware, DAS, Wireless, On-site Server Installation, Rack PDU's, DCIM, Data Center Integration Services and complete turnkey design and delivery of cabling infrastructures. IES Communications also provides special system services that include, Audio Visual Design Installation, Security Camera Systems, and Life Safety Systems. IES deploys a superior maintenance and services department that can provide your company customized plans to meet all your needs. For more information, please visit https://www.iescomm.com/
About DCAC Live
Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) Live is an annual event for professionals in the data center industry that combines unmatched networking opportunities, interactive content and unique entertainment. The event typically draws hundreds of attendees and sponsors over the course of two days in some of the most iconic venues in the United States. To learn more, please visit dcac-live.com.
DCAC launched the DCAC Revolution podcast earlier this year to have more meaningful conversations with leaders and pioneers from the data center world to get to better understand their background, perspective, motivation, and passion for the industry. Guests have included Peter Gross, Justin Tinoco, Bill Kleyman, Laramie Dorris, Sam Huckaby. Check out the latest podcasts here: dcacrevolution.com
