CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IFF's Health & Biosciences division, a world leader in sustainable biotechnology solutions, announced today that they have entered into an agreement to offer advanced yeasts for first generation ethanol production developed by DSM Bio-based Products & Services. Under the terms of this agreement, DSM's eBoost® product line will immediately become part of IFF's XCELIS® Ethanol Solutions platform and will be offered and supported by IFF's experienced global commercial team. In addition, IFF's R&D team will collaborate with DSM scientists to accelerate IFF's on-going development of high-performance yeast products. By combining the strengths of the companies' patented and proprietary technologies, IFF's XCELIS® Ethanol Solutions platform will deliver new yeasts with unparalleled yield, robustness and enzyme expression.
DSM newest yeast, eBoost® GTX, is currently undergoing US plant trials. It delivers low glycerol, high ethanol yield and up to 70% glucoamylase replacement. IFF will launch eBoost® GTX along with other new yeast products during 2021 including SYNERXIA® RUBY and SYNERXIA® SAPPHIRE.
Atul Thakrar, President of DSM Bio-based Products & Services stated, "We are excited by the potential of this agreement with IFF. By adding our eBoost® product line to IFF's platform, IFF will deliver even more value to ethanol producers thanks to an enhanced yeast technology and portfolio, complementary enzymes, advanced data tools, global supply and regulatory infrastructure and an extensive technical and commercial global field organization. This collaboration is the optimal way to deliver the benefits of our yeast technologies to the broadest group of ethanol producers globally."
Cindy McCracken, Vice President Grain Processing Business, Health & Biosciences division, IFF stated, "We are ready to serve the needs of new and current customers of both IFF and DSM. As we approach this July's International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the team looks forward to supporting the industry with the broadest portfolio of yeast and enzyme products and the technology to drive superior operational and financial performance."
High yield yeasts and other advancements in the ethanol industry have enabled US producers to increase ethanol yields by 6.5%, reduce energy inputs by 24% while delivering ever-greater quantities of low carbon biofuels and animal feed*. By increasing yields, speeding up fermentation, reducing energy and chemical consumption, IFF's XCELIS® Ethanol Solutions platform is helping ethanol producers meet the challenges of today's renewable energy market.
Dr. Casper Vroemen, Vice President Global Research and Development, Health & Biosciences division, IFF stated, "Continued development of the best commercial embodiments of our yeast technology has been a key focus of our Grain Processing technology platform. We are delighted to add DSM's technology to our platform to deliver improvements in fermentation yield with reduced byproduct formation."
*Retrospective analysis of the U.S. corn ethanol industry for 2005–2019: implications for greenhouse gas emission reductions https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/bbb.2225?af=R
###
About DSM Bio-based Products & Services
DSM Bio-based Products & Services is part of Royal DSM, a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders – customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at http://www.dsm.com.
About IFF's Health & Biosciences division
Inspired by nature and distinguished by its world-class bioscience and microbiome capabilities, IFF's Health & Biosciences (H&B) platform is a leading innovation partner for customers across a broad range of consumer product, industrial and agricultural sectors. H&B works closely with our customers to enhance products – and their processes – to deliver safer, healthier and more sustainable solutions.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and sensorial experiences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
© 2021 by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved.
Media Contact
Brenda Heffelfinger, IFF, +1 302.236.8975, Brenda.Heffelfinger@iff.com
SOURCE IFF