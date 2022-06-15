NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market research report titled IGBT Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 is recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 12%. The IGBT market report also ensures the market growth potential difference to reach USD 5.70 billion from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. High demand for energy-efficient electronic products and growth in HVDC lines will offer immense growth opportunities. However, rising competition from wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor materials is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
Request Sample Report With CAGR of YOY growth variance analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The IGBT modules product segment held the largest IGBT market share in 2020.
- What was the anticipated YOY in 2021?.
Estimated YOY in 2021 was 12.23%
- What is the market vendor landscape like?
The IGBT market is concentrated.
- How big is the APAC market?
69% of the growth will be contributed by APAC.
View market snapshot before purchasing
IGBT Market Vendor Insights
- The IGBTmarket is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this igbt market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Key companies covered in the report with their prominent offerings are:
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.: The company offers IGBT modules such as IPM, PIM, Chopper, and more.
- Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers IGBT for wide range of applications such as railway applications and various power conveters.
- Infineon Technologies AG: The company offers high quality IGBT power modules in different product families, configurations, current ratings as well as IGBT chip generations for an almost infinite number of applications.
- Littelfuse Inc.: The company offers wide range of IGBT such as BiMOSFET, NPT, XPT, and more.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.: The company offers IGBT modules such as T series, S series, and others.
Some other companies covered in this report are:
- ON Semiconductor Corp.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Toshiba Corp.
View Report Sample to know more about each contributing vendor and market share
IGBT Market Revenue-generating Segment Insights
- Product
- IGBT Modules: The IGBT market share growth by the IGBT modules will be significant during the forecast period. Due to the rising demand for energy efficiency, power control units (PCU) are employed in EV/HEVs. The percentage share of EV/HEVs will increase during the forecast period due to their growing adoption worldwide.
- Discrete IGBTs
- Application
- EV/HEVs:
- Industrial
- Motor Drives
- Consumer Appliances
- Others
- Geographic
- APAC: 69% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India are the key markets for IGBT in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The APAC region is expected to grow at a strong rate during the forecast period due to the fast pace of industrialization in developing countries of the region and the increasing adoption of renewable energy and EVs in China, Japan, and India.
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Download Sample Report Right Here to uncover successful business strategies deployed by IGBT Market Companies
IGBT Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The IGBT market report covers the following areas:
IGBT Market Key Takeaways
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist IGBT market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the IGBT market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the IGBT market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IGBT market vendors
Related Reports:
Gait Biometrics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Wireless Chargers Market by Technology, Geography, and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
IGBT Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.08%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 5.70 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
12.23
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 69%
Key consumer countries
China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), US, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, STMicroelectronics NV, and Toshiba Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 11: Value chain analysis
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- Exhibit 14: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 15: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Market condition - Five forces 2020
- 4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Comparison by Product
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 25: IGBT modules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.3 IGBT modules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: IGBT modules - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 27: Discrete IGBTs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 5.4 Discrete IGBTs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Discrete IGBTs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by Product
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 31: Comparison by Application
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 32: EV/HEVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 6.3 EV/HEVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: EV/HEVs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 34: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Motor drives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 6.5 Motor drives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: Motor drives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 38: Consumer appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 6.6 Consumer appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: Consumer appliances - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 41: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Overview
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 45: Geographic comparison
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 46: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 47: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 49: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 50: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 53: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 54: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 55: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Key leading countries
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 57: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 58: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Competitive Overview
- Exhibit 59: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Overview
- Exhibit 60: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 61: Industry risks
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 63: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 64: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- 11.3 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 68: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- 11.4 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 70: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 71: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 73: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments
- 11.5 Infineon Technologies AG
- Exhibit 75: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus
- Exhibit 78: Littelfuse Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Littelfuse Inc. - Business segments
- 11.6 Littelfuse Inc.
- Exhibit 80: Littelfuse Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 81: Littelfuse Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Littelfuse Inc. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 83: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments
- 11.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 85: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 86: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 88: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments
- 11.8 ON Semiconductor Corp.
- Exhibit 90: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key customers
- Exhibit 92: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 93: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments
- 11.9 Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Exhibit 95: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus
- Exhibit 97: SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 98: SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service
- 11.10 SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG
- Exhibit 99: SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview
- Exhibit 101: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments
- 11.11 STMicroelectronics NV
- Exhibit 102: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus
- Exhibit 104: Toshiba Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments
- 11.12 Toshiba Corp.
- Exhibit 106: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- Exhibit 108: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 109: Research Methodology
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 110: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 111: Information sources
- Exhibit 112: List of abbreviations
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igbt-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-5-70-billion-evolving-opportunities-with-fuji-electric-co-ltd-hitachi-ltd-infineon-technologies-ag-littelfuse-inc-and-mitsubishi-electric-corp-among-otherstechnavio-301567325.html
SOURCE Technavio