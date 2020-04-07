SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.igel.com/ IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that IGEL OS now offers support for Fujitsu's PalmSecure technology, enabling faster, more secure and contact-less biometric authentication at the endpoint. With Fujitsu's palm vein recognition technology, businesses can experience a dramatic reduction in the False Acceptance Rate (FAR) and False Rejection Rate (FRR) when compared to fingerprint and other biometric scanners.
"IGEL is always looking for ways to help organizations support faster, more secure and reliable data access for their end users," said Matthias Haas, Chief Technology Officer, IGEL. "Biometric technology should not slow down access to critical business applications, and with Fujitsu's award-winning PalmSecure technology, we are able to provide our mutual customers with secure and authentication at the endpoint that also contributes to improved end-user productivity, while at the same time helping to protect the health and safety of workers."
Fujitsu PalmSecure is a palm vein-based authentication solution that utilizes industry-leading vascular pattern biometric technology. Using near-infrared light to capture a person's palm vein pattern, Fujitsu PalmSecure generates a unique biometric template that is immediately encrypted in the sensor before transmission. With PalmSecure F-Pro technology, Fujitsu has further enhanced the capture and authentication of templates, with a sensor that is 50 percent smaller than the prior generation sensor, making it easier to install when and where footprint really matters. Additionally, improved capture time enables the F-Pro sensor to capture and authenticate a slowly moving palm more quickly. Further, changes to environmental tolerances enable F-Pro to operate in higher ambient sunlight and temperature conditions. Fujitsu PalmSecure's technology false FAR is below 0.00001 percent with an FRR of 0.01 percent, all in a small form factor that generates extremely fast authentication, typically in under one second.
"By integrating support for Fujitsu PalmSecure F-Pro technology into IGEL OS, IGEL is further enabling fast and secure endpoint access for end users across a broad range of industries – from healthcare to financial services," said Oliver Reyers, head of biometric based security solution business, Fujitsu Technology Solutions GmbH. "Together, we are helping to ensure fast and reliable authentication while saving businesses both time and resources."
Fujitsu's PalmSecure F-Pro Technology has been integrated into IGEL OS firmware for increased security at the endpoint. This adds to additional IGEL OS security features which include support for two-factor authentication, smart card readers and trusted execution. Delivering additional security defenses, IGEL OS is a highly secure Linux-based operating system which is virtually impossible to manipulate and extremely resistant to viruses and other malware.
IGEL on Social Media
Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology
Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV
IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community
About IGEL
IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.