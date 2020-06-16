SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, and Ericom Software, a leader in secure web and application access solutions, today announced an expanded partnership to protect endpoints and networks from web-borne malware, ransomware and phishing attacks.
Building on the companies' existing partnership, the agreement enables any newly licensed IGEL OS-powered endpoint to utilize Ericom Shield® remote browser isolation. The combined solution gives organizations best-in-class endpoint management and device security with innovative protection against malicious web attacks and e-mail phishing campaigns. This platform-independent solution runs on any compatible x86-64 device including desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and thin clients.
"With the rising instances of endpoint attacks, and their associated costs, there is a clear and urgent need to protect against the risk of Web-borne malware," said Matthias Haas, Chief Technology Officer, IGEL. "Yet, protection shouldn't limit end user web browsing. Nor should it add increased management burden to IT staff. By supporting Ericom Shield, IGEL OS now offers this critical extra layer of security so that users, and the IT staff supporting them, no longer have to fear an increased risk exposure from web browsing."
According to Ponemon Institute, 68% of organizations were victims of successful endpoint attacks in 2019, and 80% of the successful breaches were from zero-day exploits. The resulting cost per endpoint breach is now as much as $9 million, compared to $2 million in 2018.
The Ericom Shield zero trust remote browser isolation technology prevents ransomware, advanced web threats, and phishing attacks from reaching endpoints by executing web content in a remote, isolated container. A user's device, virtual desktop, and network are completely secure when browsing the web since no content is ever executed directly in the browser, whether it is running on the user's device, or is in VDI or Desktop-as-a-Service environments. An interactive media stream representing the website is sent to a user's browser, providing a safe, fully interactive, seamless user experience. Websites launched from URLs in emails can be rendered in read-only mode to prevent users from entering credentials for additional phishing protection.
"IGEL has a strong reputation for innovation in the industry, offering a number of cutting-edge features designed to keep IGEL OS-powered devices secure," said John Peterson, Ericom Software Chief Product Officer. "This partnership adds to those capabilities, giving customers a streamlined solution for securely browsing the web while safeguarding against malicious content, phishing links, drive-by downloads, and zero-day vulnerabilities."
Ericom Shield is now validated with IGEL OS firmware and licenses are included with new IGEL OS licenses to provide additional protection at the endpoint. This complements IGEL OS security features which also include support for two-factor authentication, smart card readers, trusted execution, and IGEL's end-to-end "chain of trust" which validates system integrity at each step in the system boot-up process from the endpoint hardware/UEFI all the way to the destination host or cloud. Developed to reduce security exposures at the endpoint, IGEL OS simplifies endpoint management and control and offers a range of device benefits, including remote application and desktop access, a variety of local connectivity interfaces, display, and peripheral requirements. Based on Linux and structured as a modular, read-only firmware base, IGEL OS has an extremely small attack surface and a broad array of security features designed to minimize exposure and prevent attackers from infiltrating organizations through the most frequent entry point, the internet-facing network edge. See more information here.
For more information on the IGEL and Ericom Shield combined solution, read this solution brief and register to attend the joint webinar on July 21.
IGEL on Social Media
Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology
Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology
YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV
IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community
About IGEL
IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit http://www.igel.com.
About Ericom Software
Ericom Software provides businesses with secure access to the web and corporate applications, in the cloud and on-premises, from any device or location. Leveraging innovative isolation capabilities and multiple secure access technologies, Ericom's solutions ensure that devices and applications are protected from cybersecurity threats, and users can connect to only the specific resources they are authorized to access.
Ericom's platform of browser isolation, remote access, secure connectivity, mobility, and virtualization technologies enhances cybersecurity and productivity while reducing cost and complexity for tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end-users worldwide. The company has offices in the US, UK, and EMEA, and a global network of distributors and partners.
For more information about Ericom and its products, visit www.ericom.com. You can also follow Ericom Software on our blog, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.