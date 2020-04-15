SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced the availability of a new "Work from Home Kit" which has been designed to ease and accelerate companies' work-from-home (WFH) strategies. IGEL also announced its 2020 sweepstakes and contest program, "Workspace Coolplace," where eligible participants will be entered to win one of two complete home workspace makeovers worth $20,000 and quarterly home office prizes. Makeovers will be designed by leading home makeover and organizing expert Vicki Norris.
"Working from home has become today's new normal as we strive to remain productive, connected and positive during this unprecedented time. IGEL is here to help with new, easier ways to support remote workers and a sweepstakes which gives winners the cool home workspace they've always wanted and deserve," said Jed Ayres, CEO of IGEL. "Now, more than ever, our workspaces need to not only inspire efficiency but also support the new balance we all face between our traditional workplace and home. We're thrilled to be partnering with Vicki Norris as she shares her work-at-home tips, advice and workstyle recommendations."
The IGEL "Work from Home Kit"
Available immediately, the IGEL "Work from Home Kit" provides both existing and new customers the ability to deploy and manage IGEL OS across the internet securely, enabling IT organizations to manage and support thousands of endpoints.
The "Work from Home Kit" includes everything required to deploy IGEL OS to at-home and remote employees, including the UD Pocket which enables even unmanaged, older devices to dual boot into the secure, managed IGEL OS. The WFH kit also includes the IGEL Cloud Gateway function which enables full management and control of endpoints located anywhere via the internet, with secure configuration, updates, and even device shadowing for troubleshooting. The WHF kit is available now at 50% off the list price of the combined offerings for customers who have previously purchased IGEL's Workspace Edition. More information on the IGEL "Work from Home Kit" is available at www.igel.com/work-from-home.
"We've been using IGEL Cloud Gateway for the past two years for remote workers with laptop devices located in the field," said David Faynor, Information Technology Business Manager, Pittsburgh Mercy Hospital. "All together we currently have 700 'IGEL'd' devices and are looking to add more devices this upcoming year."
The IGEL "Workspace Coolplace" Sweepstakes
The IGEL "Workspace Coolplace" Sweepstakes and customer contest will run throughout 2020, with multiple prizes and chances to win. To enter, qualified participants will complete a simple 5-minute survey and participate in a 30-minute demo. Special entry codes will be available throughout the year aligned with qualifying marketing events and programs. Every entry will be enrolled in a quarterly drawing to win $5,000 prize bundles of cool home workspace technology including an office chair, stand-up desk, curved monitor, headset, and a coffee machine – all from some of the world's hottest brands. The draws for the technology sweepstake take place in June, September and December, with winners in both North America and EMEA. The promotion will conclude in December 2020 where two lucky winners will receive a complete home workspace makeover worth $20,000.
The makeovers will be designed and created by Vicki Norris, a nationally recognized organizing and home makeover expert. Throughout the sweepstakes campaign, Norris will also be hosting 12 episodes of "Workspace Coolplace" featuring work-at-home tips, advice and workstyle recommendations. Watch her video and read her blog and tips here.
One of two grand prizes will be awarded to the winning submission in IGEL's successful Customer Challenge Award contest where IGEL customers can qualify to participate for a chance to win the $20,000 home makeover prize by submitting their testimonial story. The winner of the other grand prize will have the option to retain their $20,000 home makeover prize, or its equivalent $20,000 cash value, or donate the $20,000 winnings to a charity of their choice. To participate in the "Workspace Coolplace" promotions, visit https://www.igel.com/workspacecoolplace/ and use code 'GetInEarlyApr20' to enter.
About IGEL
IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.