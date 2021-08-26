KITCHENER-WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Igloo Software, the leading provider of digital workplace solutions, today announced that it received two awards from the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards, a preeminent research and analyst firm with more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 20 years of delivering world-class research.
During the live, online award show, Igloo Software was recognized among global brands and Fortune 500 companies with two awards, including a Gold Award in the Best Launch of a Corporate Learning University category and a Bronze Award in the Best Use of Video for Learning category.
Igloo received its Gold Award for Igloo University, a digital workplace education program that provides self-service learning resources, comprehensive training courses, and education sessions on strategies and theories that support digital transformation initiatives. This offering enables customer-facing teams and end-users to clearly understand the full functionality of Igloo's digital workplace and make the most of the product.
"As a company dedicated to providing best-in-class digital workplace solutions for leading brands around the world, this recognition from the Brandon Hall Group is truly an honor," said Igloo Software CEO Mike Gaburo. "Our customers rely on Igloo as their central corporate communications hub and employee productivity center, connecting employees to the content, processes, and people they need to thrive at work. Platforms such as Igloo reflect the Brandon Hall Group's mission of inspiring a better workplace experience and Igloo is committed to meeting that same goal."
Igloo Software also won a Bronze Award for its Building Blocks of an Igloo software training video program. This training program played a significant role in shaping Igloo's customer training and enablement strategy over the last 3 years. The program teaches foundational concepts and principles on the Igloo platform, digital transformation methodologies, and trains customers how to perform a wide variety of tasks, resulting in an impact that dramatically improves the end-user experience.
The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards recognize organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. The awards attract entrants from leading corporations around the world, as well as mid-market and smaller firms.
About Igloo Software
Igloo is the leading provider of digital workplace solutions, helping companies move beyond traditional intranets to inspiring digital destinations that improve communication, knowledge sharing, collaboration, and culture. All Igloo solutions are 100% cloud-based, mobile-enabled, and integrate with the leading enterprise systems and cloud apps your business relies on. By centralizing all information, Igloo provides a single-source-of-truth and enables a more productive and engaged workforce. For more information, please visit http://www.igloosoftware.com.
