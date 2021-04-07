LEESBURG, Va., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ignite IT today announced that it was selected as a finalist for the 13th Annual Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) Awards. Winners will be announced at the virtual Awards Gala on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The event honors small and emerging government contractors and the players in the industry that rely on these businesses.
Ignite IT is a finalist for The Government Contractor of the Year ($15 to $27.5 Million in Revenue) which recognizes companies that have shown a compelling and profound commitment to excellence in financial performance.
"Ignite IT is honored to be among the distinguished group of businesses to have been selected by SECAF as a finalist for their prestigious Government Contractor of the Year award. This is a tribute to the incredible dedication and hard work of our talented staff who innovate and collaborate with our customers to deliver comprehensive, human centered solutions to solve their digital challenges. This is the direct result of the pride and accountability they bring to every customer engagement, every day." – Steven Pichney, President & CEO of Ignite IT
"The SECAF Awards Gala shines a spotlight on the vision and success that enable the community of government contractors to deliver excellence year in and year out. It is a privilege to recognize Ignite IT as it mirrors the tenants of our own organization – leadership, fortitude, and commitment," said Richard Pineda, CALIBRE President and CEO and SECAF Board Chair.
About Ignite IT
Ignite IT is a digital services start-up borne out of a group of architects and engineers providing solutions that transform with digital breakthroughs. We have achieved certifications in CMMI-SVC/3, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 29001:2015 and our staff hold industry recognized certifications in Cloud, DevOps, Cyber Security, RPA, ERP, and many other emerging technologies. We specialize in the areas of Cloud, Cyber, Enterprise Services Support, Architecture, Digital Product and Service Development, DevOps, Automation and Innovation.
Ignite IT deploys teams that are customer-obsessed, delivering a CX (Customer Experience) renaissance to the Government. We combine Commercial BX (Business of Experience) with Government delivery experts to benefit agencies to innovate and improve services and launch new digital solutions. We have built a company foundation dependent on each of our employee's success, and provide a healthy, engaging, community where learning and knowledge sharing are encouraged. We empower our employees to be bold, continually innovate and propose new ideas to improve processes and services. We engage daily on work that touches millions of people, always focusing on positive impacts and results.
We enable mission services that protect Border Agents, deploy the Army Reserve and National Guard, providing decision dominance to make America safer. We apply these digital services across to Federal Agencies that include HHS, DHS, AOUSC and Army. We aim to continually raise the bar for government agencies to expect more from their digital services. For more information, visit http://www.igniteitservices.com
About The 13th Annual SECAF Awards Gala
The 13th Annual SECAF Awards Gala is the premier commemorative event honoring the small and emerging government contractors and the players in the ecosystem that rely on small business. The event will be held virtually at 5:00PM ET on Thursday, May 6, 2021. To register or for more information, visit here.
About The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum
The Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) enables the small and emerging government contractor to achieve maximum growth rates in a highly competitive marketplace. Providing members with business resources, access to influencers and government agencies, and advocacy opportunities and education, SECAF is an important resource for a growing company. SECAF also serves medium to large government contractors, providing invaluable introductions to specialized small businesses that enable the overall contracting community to work successfully in tandem. For more information, visit http://www.secaf.org.
