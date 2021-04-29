SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ignite Visibility, San Diego's premier digital marketing agency, is pleased to announce its recent recognition as the Number One Amazon Advertising PPC Company by Clutch.co.
This annual list from Clutch.co celebrates the top 15 expert companies in the Amazon PPC Advertising market. The rankings are determined by each company's reviews, market presence, and ability to deliver an unmatched client experience while focusing on pay-per-click and Amazon advertising.
"Clutch.co is a leader in data-driven market research. We are honored to be named as their top Amazon Advertising PPC company for 2021," says CEO and co-founder of Ignite Visibility, John Lincoln. "I have always been proud of the work that we do here and our unique process to scale Amazon businesses."
Lincoln explains that Ignite Visibility's approach to Amazon includes the following:
Phase 1: Account launch: back-end set up, product listings, A+ and curate images/videos.
Phase 2: Restructure campaigns and apply best practices. Determine precise client KPIs and scale
Phase 3: Increase spend to grow market share, focus on category/competitor conquesting
Phase 4: Launch on Amazon's DSP to leverage their network
Phase 5: Expand outside of Ad Console (Posts, Attribution, & other channels)
Ignite Visibility has experienced incredible success and growth in the past few years and continues to provide stellar customer service and results. They treat every client as their only client and it truly shows. The reviews submitted to Clutch.co speak to Ignite Visibility's ability to provide excellent customer service while also delivering a high rate of return on investment for their clients.
"Our team is proud of the results we achieve for our clients. We continue to strive for excellence — in both customer experience and customer success," says Lincoln.
Ignite Visibility offers a variety of digital marketing services, including Amazon PPC, SEO, social media, email marketing, and more. Its client roster contains an impressive range from medium-sized businesses to global brands. In addition to achieving strong customer success, Ignite Visibility has won numerous awards both on a local and national level.
