SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 17, 2021,Ignite Visibility, San Diego's premier digital marketing agency will host a brand-new free event for marketers and entrepreneurs entitled How to Launch a Winning Video Strategy and Increase Conversions.
Video content is quickly taking over the digital space as more businesses start to utilize it in their marketing strategies. To get the best return, this content needs to be SEO-optimized.
Ignite Visibility has consistently been named a top SEO company in the United States. During this live event, their award-winning team will take some of the guesswork out of SEO and video content. This hour-long webinar will focus on teaching viewers how to create video content that will reach a preferred audience and rank on each platform.
Ignite Visibility's Jen Cornwell, Director of Digital Strategy, Carl Bivona, Director of Social Media, Oscar Lutteroth, VP of Creative, and John Lincoln, CEO, will explain:
The simplest ways to engage audiences
Why video content is so much more than social media
How to create video content that caters to each platform's algorithms
Common misconceptions and mistakes when it comes to video content
… and more.
The professionals of Ignite Visibility will also share their own proprietary methods for optimizing and repurposing videos to properly suit each platform and audience.
By the end of the training, attendees will be well-equipped to create videos that rank for each platform, regardless of their previous video content-creating experience.
To register or learn more about this event, visit this website: https://go.ignitevisibility.com/launch-a-winning-video-strategy/
About Ignite Visibility:
Located in San Diego, CA, Ignite Visibility is an industry-leading digital marketing agency that has consistently been named one of the top SEO, paid media, social media, email marketing, Amazon, and CRO companies in the USA. Using the same strategies that they use for their clients, Ignite Visbility is proud of their standing as a four-time Inc. 5000 company (2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.) To learn more, visit https://ignitevisibility.com/.
