RESTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iGov Technologies, Inc., provider of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) systems, products, and support programs, announced today it was awarded contract # H92401-21-D-0002 as part of the Targeted Requirement Execution (TREX) multiple award contract for US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Work under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers ISR related equipment solutions and related incidental development and/or other services associated with system integration, signal processing capabilities, specialized communication solutions and networks, and hardware and modifications. The period of performance is five years divided into five one-year ordering periods.
iGov will compete with two other small businesses for Delivery Order awards on TREX with a maximum combined ceiling of $780,000,000. Scope of work includes provision of ISR related equipment solutions and related incidental development and/or other services in the areas of system integration, hardware and modifications, specialized communication solutions and networks, and signal processing capabilities. Most of the work will be performed at the contractors' facilities and is expected to be completed by October 2025.
"This is an important award for iGov," said Mike Tyrrell, President and Chief Operating Officer. "It allows us to continue our work with our long standing customer at USSOCOM and expand into Program Executive Office - Special Reconnaissance (PEO-SR)."
"Special Operations Command demands quality, timely, and innovative solutions," said Chuck Reiche, Senior Vice President of Business Development for iGov. "We bring best-in-class capabilities coupled with a proven track record with USSOCOM. We are honored that PEO-SR has entrusted iGov to compete for opportunities to fulfill critical needs for Special Operations Warfighters."
About iGov
iGov is an C5ISR systems integrator and Value-Added Reseller specializing in delivering specialized mission-centric solutions to its government customers. iGov is an industry leader delivering full lifecycle enterprise services, for mission-centric, Department of Defense programs in these areas: Tactical Networking, Software Development, Systems Engineering, Communications Systems, and C5ISR Products and Integration. For more information, visit www.igov.com.
Media Contact:
Chuck Reiche
iGov Technologies, Inc.
creiche@igov.com
813-448-3323