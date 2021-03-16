COLUMBUS, Ohio, Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of its all-in commitment to sustainable energy, IGS Energy has acquired Columbus-based JadeTrack, a software provider that helps businesses manage energy usage and improve sustainability program performance.
"This is a huge step forward for us as a green energy supplier," said Scott White, president and CEO of IGS Energy. "It reinforces our commitment to fighting climate change and paves the way to add more value for our commercial and industrial customers once it's fully integrated into our offering."
In August, the Ohio-based energy company announced its goal of becoming a completely carbon-neutral energy provider by 2040. IGS Energy now solely offers 100% renewable electricity and carbon-neutral natural gas to all new residential consumers.
On the commercial side of IGS Energy's business, adding JadeTrack provides a sustainability-focused software platform for commercial and industrial customers looking to reduce their environmental footprint.
JadeTrack's software gathers and assesses a business's energy and sustainability data to help leaders take control of their usage, save money and become more energy efficient.
Founded in 2011, JadeTrack provides private and public enterprises across the U.S. with:
- Automated utility bill management with ENERGY STAR® benchmarking
- Real-time energy monitoring
- Program management services
"We founded JadeTrack to help ambitious organizations spend less time collecting data and more time focused on actively improving their energy and sustainability program performance," said Ryan Prestel, co-founder and CEO of JadeTrack. "We share IGS Energy's vision for a more sustainable energy future and appreciate the company's spirit of innovation. We are excited to join forces and believe the acquisition will undoubtedly benefit current and future customers looking to tackle big carbon reduction initiatives."
Integrating JadeTrack's leading-edge technology into IGS Energy's commercial and industrial offering will help the company go beyond just being a commodity supplier and differentiates it from the competition, White said.
"Bringing in Ryan and his team's expertise deepens our relationships with our customers by establishing a true partnership in assessing and managing energy use," White said. "It helps companies across the country operate more efficiently and sustainably and supports our shared purpose of building a sustainable energy future for a healthier planet."
JadeTrack customers include leading organizations such as Wendy's, the City of Columbus, Huntington Bank and Olentangy Local School District, which reduced its utility costs by $1 million in the first two years using real-time energy monitoring.
About IGS Energy
IGS Energy is a private energy company that believes it's both capable and obligated to fight climate change and to promote sustainability and energy independence. The company serves more than 1 million homes and businesses nationwide, offering sustainable technologies and services, including 100% renewable electricity, carbon-neutral natural gas, solar energy systems and other energy-efficiency products.
IGS Energy empowers consumers to source and manage their energy and protect their homes' appliances and utility lines.
The company is committed to a sustainable energy future for a healthier planet. The belief in Conscious Capitalism and a purpose beyond profit prioritizes the needs of IGS Energy's customers, employees and the planet. For more information visit http://www.igs.com.
About JadeTrack
JadeTrack is a cloud-based software solution that empowers organizations of all types and sizes to manage energy use, achieve cost saving goals, and operate more sustainably.
Since 2011, JadeTrack has helped users streamline the data collection process to track energy, water, waste, emissions, and other metrics. Allowing them to make informed decisions and successfully manage their usage and expenses.
The platform is comprised of utility bill management with automated ENERGY STAR benchmarking and real-time energy monitoring. For more information, visit http://www.jadetrack.com.
