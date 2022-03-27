The IHC project has achieved above expectations and just announced the real utility throughout the country.
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IHC (Inflation Hedging Coin) team has delighted investors with rapid progress in a remarkably short time, as relayed in an online announcement recently, which summarized key achievements over the past six months. The highlight of the event was undoubtedly news of the token's new retail utility, where it can be accepted in stores as payment after instant conversion to fiat currency via the MongolChat app, and in over tens of thousands businesses and organizations. (Watch the event here.)
The IHC project has exceeded expectations. With an auspicious start, where $10 million was raised in 30 seconds in its IEO, the IHC team made some astute alliances and investments, getting behind heavyweight challenger Deontay Wilder, the Yamzu Gaming Platform, and Binance, the world's leading crypto exchange. Ih Bit LLC, IHC's parent company, has also sponsored an e-sports team (previously known as the ZEUS) and a popular local first division basketball team named the Apes.
What's next for IHC? After the announcement by the Ih Bit team about the new payment utility, it was revealed that an on-chain wallet app of the X-Meta crypto-exchange will be going online sometime in March. The exchange, powered by the Binance Cloud, was founded as the ecosystem for the IHC token project but has since developed into something more. With a low trading fee of just 0.1 percent and over 140 trading pairs in the world's biggest online liquidity pool and security backed by the Binance Secure Asset Fund, the exchange will be implementing a staking option, futures trading, and lending service within a few months, adding to the current spot trading.
At year-end, the IHC team will be issuing a unique deposit card capable of storing fiat money crypto assets. The designers aim for the card to be used globally wherever visa or master cards are accepted. Dedicated ATMs for the IHC debit card are also in the pipeline.
