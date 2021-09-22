CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TraknProtect has today announced its approved vendor status with IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) for employee safety devices for IHG properties in hospitality markets around the world. IHG brands that now have access to TraknProtect's staff safety and other advanced location-based solutions include InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Staybridge Suites, Crowne Plaza, Candlewood Suites, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.
With its solutions purpose-built for the precise needs of the hospitality industry, TraknProtect was able to seamlessly meet IHG's strict criteria for companies seeking to earn approved vendor status. This notably includes the TraknProtect Safety Button which complies with AHLA's 5-Star Promise and which is used by countless properties to ensure employee peace of mind while conforming to national, regional and local legislation. When equipped with the device, IHG hotel employees in distress will be able to instantly request assistance with just one push of a button. Using a network of hubs, a distress signal is automatically transmitted to appropriate personnel and includes exact floor and room number information to ensure a swift response.
"Hoteliers and their staff need to be empowered with solutions that are proven to lead to safer, more efficient hotel environments and we are very honored that IHG recognizes the tremendous value that TraknProtect can provide in meeting these needs in a post-COVID market," said Parminder Batra, Founder and CEO of TraknProtect. "Our solution is the only technology capable of ensuring the wellbeing of staff while also addressing expectations for cleaner hotels and faster service despite reduced workforce numbers. We look forward to seeing IHG's brands and locations adopt our various services as a core component towards running a more secure and profitable business while minimizing operational costs."
Using the same safety button network, IHG's franchised hotels will also have the ability to implement TraknKleen, an advanced tool that triangulates data from multiple sources to track and confirm compliance with enhanced cleaning protocols. This includes compiling information from housekeeping carts, ID cards and cleaning supplies to monitor the date, time and duration of each cleaning task.
For more information about the comprehensive range of TraknProtect's solutions please visit http://www.traknprotect.com.
Media Contact
Gregg Hopkins, PROVision Partners, +1 (407) 399-7161, ghopkins@provision-partners.com
SOURCE TraknProtect