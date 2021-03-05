FREDERICK, Md., Mar. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iHire today announced the promotion of Michelle Emmons to VP of Marketing and Aaron Horst to VP of Engineering. These appointments support iHire's ongoing growth in the talent acquisition marketplace, where the company has served as a leading industry-specific recruiting platform for more than two decades.
Emmons joined iHire in 2015 as an Email Marketing Specialist, progressed to Senior Marketing Specialist, and became Director of Marketing in 2017. With 17 years of experience, Emmons has been instrumental in expanding and driving iHire's marketing campaigns to attract, retain, and nurture customers in both B2B and B2C realms. As VP of Marketing, Emmons will continue to lead iHire's marketing team's strategic efforts while building trust with the iHire brand.
Possessing 18 years of experience in software development and solutions architecture, Horst has been critical to expanding iHire's codebase and platform to meet end-user needs. Horst started with iHire in 2012 as a Software Developer, and then became a Software Development Manager before taking on the role of Director of Engineering in 2016. As VP of Engineering, Horst will lead the iHire development team in creating the next generation of iHire solutions and iterating on past successes.
"Congratulations to Michelle Emmons and Aaron Horst on two well-deserved promotions," said Steve Flook, President and CEO, iHire. "Even amidst COVID-19, iHire has transcended expectations for growth, not only in terms of revenue, but also with regards to our platform's capabilities, our customer base, and our brand equity. Michelle and Aaron's leadership will allow us to build upon that growth and strengthen their respective teams as we look forward to an exciting year."
Emmons and Horst will join Flook and Jason Hayes, VP of Employer Sales, as Officers of the Corporation. To learn more about iHire's growing team, visit: https://go.ihire.com/8djx.
About iHire
iHire is a leading career-oriented platform that brings candidates and employers together in 56 industry-focused communities. We believe that by narrowing job seekers' and employers' searches within a specific industry, we can connect high-quality talent with the right opportunities faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Everyone deserves to find work that is fulfilling, inspiring, and meaningful. Since 1999, we've combined cutting-edge technology with our expertise in the recruitment space and the invaluable insights of our members to achieve just that. Visit http://www.ihire.com for more information.
