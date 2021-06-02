FREDERICK, Md., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iHire and WorkInSports have completed their post-acquisition platform integration, bringing a new WorkInSports.com site experience and enhanced solutions to job seekers and employers in the sports industry. WorkInSports became the 57th industry-focused talent community in the iHire network when the companies merged in April.
WorkInSports job seekers can now access iHire-powered tools and features designed to help them find the right employment opportunities and grow their careers in the sports sector. Along with a new look and feel, WorkInSports' site offers members the ability to score their resumes against specific job postings with iScore Resume Match, work with a dedicated career advisor, take advantage of resume and cover letter writing templates, and get even more relevant, verified jobs matched to their qualifications and preferences.
WorkInSports job seekers will continue to receive access to WorkInSports' Podcast and career resources, sport management degree directory, and Sports Career Game Plan course. In addition, job seekers from iHire's other 56 talent communities can join WorkInSports to access over 20,000 sports employment opportunities.
For employers, the new WorkInSports offers iHire's full suite of recruitment marketing solutions – recruitment advertising, talent sourcing, and employer branding tools – built to connect them with sports-minded candidates fast. Plus, current iHire employers can tap into the WorkInSports talent pool – 47.4% of whom have direct sports industry job experience.
"We are confident that job seekers and employers will find the new, iHire-powered WorkInSports to be a gamechanger for how they search for employment and discover top talent in the sports industry," said Steve Flook, iHire's President and CEO. "We cannot wait to see what the future brings for our combined brands and for our customers as the sports world rehires and rebuilds, post COVID-19."
Job seekers and employers can experience the enhanced WorkInSports platform by visiting https://www.WorkInSports.com.
Need more WorkInSports? Sign up for free to attend the inaugural Job Recovery Summit, presented by WorkInSports and part of the multi-day Hashtag Sports 2021 annual conference, June 15-17: https://hashtagsports.com/virtual/#hs21-reg.
About iHire
iHire is a leading career-oriented platform that brings candidates and employers together in 56 industry-focused communities. We believe that by narrowing job seekers' and employers' searches within a specific industry, we can connect high-quality talent with the right opportunities faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Everyone deserves to find work that is fulfilling, inspiring, and meaningful. Since 1999, we've combined cutting-edge technology with our expertise in the recruitment space and the invaluable insights of our members to achieve just that. Visit https://www.iHire.com for more information.
About WorkInSports
Since 2000, Phoenix-based WorkInSports has been widely recognized as the #1 source for jobs in the sports industry. With over 8,000 sports employers nationwide actively posting their latest openings, WorkInSports has helped thousands of job seekers follow their passion and discover their dream career in sports – while providing them with resume-matching technology, a sport management degree directory, and valuable career advice articles and podcasts. Visit https://www.WorkInSports.com for more information.
